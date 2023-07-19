By now, you’ve probably heard of Béis, Shay Mitchell’s luggage company famous for its enviable aesthetic and incredible interior organization. Whether you’re already a devoted fan of the brand or you’ve been admiring from afar, we’ve got some exciting news for you: Béis just dropped the pinkest travel collab of the summer with none other than Barbie. You better bet the Barbie-inspired collection brings sizzling fuschia from top to bottom (even the telescopic handles get the pink treatment). Starting at $48, the line includes everything you need for your summer adventure with your favorite Barbies (Ken, of course, is at Beach): the Mini Weekender; the carry-on and checked bag Rollers collection; the Cosmetics Case; the Travel Wallet; and the Passport and Luggage Tag Set. Now’s the first time a glossy finish has adorns pieces like the Rollers, which come with laundry bags with Béis x Barble slogans on them (“BARBIE BEISICS”). And while the exteriors might be eye-catching, you need to check out the insides, too — the suitcases are lined in custom pink floral fabric. Barbiecore is, obviously, gearing up to be huge this summer, so if you’re dipping (or diving) into the trend, this luggage is perfect for your next vacay. Shop it all now over at Béis.