Away’s collaborations are headline-makers when they happen — the brand’s teamed up with some huge names like Serena Williams in the past — and the newest capsule comes courtesy of a trio of global fashion designers. They’ve created a collection of some of Away’s bestselling luggage outfitted in their designs, and the results are available to shop starting today.

The three designers include Palomo Spain, Vaquera and Ashish, and each of them has taken on the challenge of adding their own mark to the brand’s bestselling Bigger Carry-on and Sling Bag. Prices range from $155 to $295.

Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain went for one of his line’s signature florals on the suitcases to call on the brand’s Iberian DNA, and Vaquera founder Patric DiCaprio also went flowery, with photo-realistic roses printed on nylon. Ashish Gupta of Ashish’s London-based studio says that she went with crayon-inspired graphics and florals to add a punch of color to the usual parade of black suitcases you see at the airport.

These pieces are limited edition and won’t stick around forever, so if you have your eye on one of these artful designs, it’s best to add it to your cart so you don’t miss out. Shop them all at Away or at one of the brand’s 13 brick-and-mortar locations.