It’s almost time to get in the summer vacation state of mind, and with that comes a serious reassessment of the luggage situation. If you find yourself lacking — or want to treat yourself to a coordinated new set — Away just dropped a Neon Collection of suitcases and travel accessories in Paradise Pink and Kiwi that’ll lend a pop of color to your summer holidays.

While you might be embracing Barbiecore with the pink, the Kiwi shade is here to lend a snappy pop of color to your Barbie world. The collection’s vivid colorways are available in the Bigger Carry On (the slightly larger version of our favorite hard-shell carry-on), as well as the Large Checked Bag.

Coordinating accessories you can round off your luggage set with include the Cosmetics Bag (a modern version of that glam retro classic) and the Everywhere Sling Bag, each of which come in Paradise Pink (the latter with a citrus-orange belt). If you need to get a little more organized, there’s also a neon set of the Packing Cubes to complement the rest of the setup.

The whole Neon Collection can be shopped over at Away now — at least before sizes and styles sell out, which they’re often wont to do.

Bigger Carry On
Perfect for domestic travel requirements, this eye-catching larger version of a standard carry-on is easily spotted in the overhead bin.

$315 at Away
Large Checked Bag
Get ready for weeklong-plus trips with this larger checked luggage featuring all of Away’s hallmarks: an interior organization system with great compression, smooth wheels and a handy laundry bag.

$395 at Away
Cosmetics Bag
This very 2023 version of a midcentury staple has all the space you need to haul supplies for a big night, spring wedding or girls’ trip.

$85 at Away
Everywhere Sling Bag
For a hands-free carry when your travels (or day) desire the bare minimum of gear, this sling bag comes in vibrant pink with a vivid orange strap.

$85 at Away
Packing Cubes
This set of four neon-colored cubes helps to compress luggage so you can get more in your suitcase — and stay organized on the go.

$55 at Away