It’s almost time to get in the summer vacation state of mind, and with that comes a serious reassessment of the luggage situation. If you find yourself lacking — or want to treat yourself to a coordinated new set — Away just dropped a Neon Collection of suitcases and travel accessories in Paradise Pink and Kiwi that’ll lend a pop of color to your summer holidays.

While you might be embracing Barbiecore with the pink, the Kiwi shade is here to lend a snappy pop of color to your Barbie world. The collection’s vivid colorways are available in the Bigger Carry On (the slightly larger version of our favorite hard-shell carry-on), as well as the Large Checked Bag.

Coordinating accessories you can round off your luggage set with include the Cosmetics Bag (a modern version of that glam retro classic) and the Everywhere Sling Bag, each of which come in Paradise Pink (the latter with a citrus-orange belt). If you need to get a little more organized, there’s also a neon set of the Packing Cubes to complement the rest of the setup.

The whole Neon Collection can be shopped over at Away now — at least before sizes and styles sell out, which they’re often wont to do.