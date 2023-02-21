Away has just launched a brand-new collection that’ll put you in the mood for some bucket-list travel. The drop consists of two new colorways, a brand-new bag style to put on for travel day and a new charm and luggage tag to make your suitcase easily identifiable. The new Aura collection is available to shop today directly on Away’s website.

What’ll catch your eye first is the new hues: Sunrise and Sunset, gradients in blue and green and orange, blue and pink respectively. Shop the Large Checked Bag and the Bigger Carry-On (the slightly larger version of our pick for best hard-shell carry-on suitcase), quartets of packing cubes, plus the Large Toiletry Bag in Sunrise. There’s also a complementary luggage tag and charm set for a quick visual ID on your bag from afar.

The last new addition to the collection? The Everywhere Sling Bag, which has enough capacity to keep travel day (and everyday) essentials easily at hand with plenty of convenient interior compartments.

Shop the new collection at Away before it sells out.