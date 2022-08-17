If you’re getting ready for the last of the summer holidays and find yourself needing some new luggage, Away’s just launched a brand new color that’ll put you in the mood for seaside vacations — and a new packable bag that’s extremely handy for spontaneous market visits.

The new hue is a Teal colorway that is very waves-of-Corsica blue, and it’s available in all of the luggage brand’s suitcase bestsellers and hit packable travel accessories: the Carry-Ons, the checked baggage and packable bags. Think highly foldable sling bags, carry alls and..that brings us to the next launch.

Away’s added a new packable item to its lineup. The Bucket Bag ($75) boasts a 25-liter capacity and an exterior side zip pocket for at-hand items like boarding tickets and phones. Straps and clips allow you to choose between carrying it over your shoulder or carrying by hand. It’s available in black, navy and (yes!) teal.

Shop the Packable Bucket Bag and Teal collection now at Away.