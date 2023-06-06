Away has been coming out with drop after drop this year, and the latest launch is The Canvas Collection, which is here to both inspire and come with you on your next beachside getaway.
There are two new products, The Canvas Tote and The Canvas Pouches, plus The Large Everywhere Bag, The Everywhere Zip Backpack and The Large Toiletry Bag. The company’s Flex luggage series also comes in two new limited-edition colors: Sun and Shell (a pale yellow and a natural beige, respectively, featuring premium leather accents).
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the collection — shop them below and then shop them all over at Away.
Organize your beach tote or work bag with these summer-y pouches in beige and yellow canvas.
The new beige and yellow limited-edition colorways in Away’s expandable carry-on have the added enhancement of matching brown leather trim to add some classic elegance to your getaway bag.
The beach tote gets a sunny glow-up in beige and yellow paneling and trim — and for your next vacation, it has a sleeve you slip right over your suitcase too.
This Large Flex suitcase is perfect for longer trips and stays, thanks to an extra 1.75 inches of expansion and Away’s famous interior compression system.
Keep everything super-organized with this polished leather and canvas backpack — it comes complete with a ton of interior organization for days when you need a little help keeping it all together. It’s made from water-resistant nylon making it perfect for the beach, too.
Keep your SPF, salt spray and all your other vacation essentials close at hand and easy to grab with this structured toiletry bag, complete with compartments to keep everything organized.
Perfect for weekends away, this sophisticated duffel in shell and brown leather trim has a 15-inch laptop pocket, great interior organization and other perks that elevate it from your standard-issue duffel.