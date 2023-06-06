away canvas launch lead v1 cnnu.jpg
Away has been coming out with drop after drop this year, and the latest launch is The Canvas Collection, which is here to both inspire and come with you on your next beachside getaway.

There are two new products, The Canvas Tote and The Canvas Pouches, plus The Large Everywhere Bag, The Everywhere Zip Backpack and The Large Toiletry Bag. The company’s Flex luggage series also comes in two new limited-edition colors: Sun and Shell (a pale yellow and a natural beige, respectively, featuring premium leather accents).

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the collection — shop them below and then shop them all over at Away.

The Canvas Pouches
away canvas pouches product card cnnu.jpg
Organize your beach tote or work bag with these summer-y pouches in beige and yellow canvas.

$45 at Away
The Bigger Carry-On Flex
away bigger carry on flex shell cnnu.jpg
The new beige and yellow limited-edition colorways in Away’s expandable carry-on have the added enhancement of matching brown leather trim to add some classic elegance to your getaway bag.

Read our review
$365 at Away
The Canvas Tote
away canvas tote cnnu.jpg
The beach tote gets a sunny glow-up in beige and yellow paneling and trim — and for your next vacation, it has a sleeve you slip right over your suitcase too.

$105 at Away
The Large Flex
large flex sun cnnu.jpg
This Large Flex suitcase is perfect for longer trips and stays, thanks to an extra 1.75 inches of expansion and Away’s famous interior compression system.

Read our review
$445 at Away
The Everywhere Zip Backpack
away everywhere zip backpack in shell cnnu.jpg
Keep everything super-organized with this polished leather and canvas backpack — it comes complete with a ton of interior organization for days when you need a little help keeping it all together. It’s made from water-resistant nylon making it perfect for the beach, too.

$235 at Away
The Large Toiletry Bag
away large toiletry bag cnnu.jpg
Keep your SPF, salt spray and all your other vacation essentials close at hand and easy to grab with this structured toiletry bag, complete with compartments to keep everything organized.

$95 at Away
The Large Everywhere Bag
away large everywhere bag shell cnnu.jpg
Perfect for weekends away, this sophisticated duffel in shell and brown leather trim has a 15-inch laptop pocket, great interior organization and other perks that elevate it from your standard-issue duffel.

$295 at Away