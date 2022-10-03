CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

American Express is gearing up to celebrate its card members for one week. If you have a consumer American Express card or small business card in the US, you can look forward to taking advantage of savings across travel, dining, shopping and more.

As part of Member Week 2022, American Express is hosting five days (and longer, in some cases) of deals from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. In most instances, all consumer and small business card members in the US can participate in Member Week. That includes cards such as The Platinum Card® from American Express and the American Express Gold® Card, along with travel-branded cards such as the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card. Amex prepaid cards, corporate cards and Amex cards issued outside the US are not eligible. Additionally, Member Week is limited to one enrolled card per card member, so even if you have multiple American Express cards, you can only use these offers once.

In all, Member Week is a five-day event featuring curated offers that card members can take advantage of for added savings and one-of-a-kind experiences. The deals span the gamut — from dining to travel, a live concert and more. Here’s what card members can expect on each day of Amex Members Week 2022.

American Express

Monday, Oct. 10 — Shopping

Eligible Amex card members can get credit back when shopping at select retailers. In total, you can get up to $150 in statement credits on select purchases from HBO Max, Under Armour, Dell Technologies and The Container Store. Here’s how the savings break down:

HBO Max: Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $99

Under Armour: Get a $25 statement credit after enrolling and spending $75

Dell: Get a $50 statement credit after enrolling and spending $100

The Container Store: Get a $25 statement credit after enrolling and spending $75

For each of these retailers, you’ll have to enroll through your Amex account before you make your purchases in order to trigger the statement credit. Additionally, the minimum spending amount for each offer must be completed by Oct. 20 in order to get the respective credit.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Dining

Since American Express purchased online restaurant reservation system Resy in 2019, the issuer has been amping up its dining offerings. For Dining day, eligible card members can get a $25 statement credit after using their enrolled card to make a single in-person restaurant purchase of $75 or more at more than 200 Resy restaurants across the country. The $25 statement credit offer is available to use twice by Dec. 8, 2022.

You can find each of the 200 eligible Resy restaurants at the dedicated Member Week website starting Oct. 10. We love this offer because it’s valid not just for Member Week, but at participating restaurants through Dec. 8, and since you can use it twice, you can save as much as $50 in total.

The Amex Gold Card is our best credit card for dining. With it, you’ll get 4 points for every dollar you spend at restaurants worldwide and at US supermarkets (up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1 point per dollar thereafter). In addition, you’ll receive up to $120 annually in dining credits. The card currently comes with a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first six months after opening the account.

Save money when you eat out with American Express and Resy. Getty Images

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Entertainment

American Express is hosting a one-night-only concert featuring Jack Harlow on Oct. 12 at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. Eligible card members can purchase tickets to the concert beginning Oct. 9 at 11am Eastern time — check American Express’ social channels for ticket information. For card members not based in New York or unable to secure tickets, you’ll be able to stream the concert live on Twitch.

Additionally, from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14, Amex card members will have the opportunity to purchase passes to two weekends of the Coachella Music Festival.

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Travel

It should come as no surprise that travel has seen a boom in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic as more countries reopen their borders to tourism. And to give back to card members, Amex is offering savings on travel purchases, though eligible travel offers will vary by card.

American Express has told CNN Underscored that more specific information on these travel deals will be available on Oct. 10, but you can expect savings across a variety of travel operators and via Amex Travel.

Looking for a new travel credit card? Check out why the Amex Platinum is one of our top picks for luxury travel benefits.

Friday, Oct. 14 — Wellness

For card members particularly interested in wellness, Amex is offering a $40 statement credit after making a single purchase of $175 or more at The Spa at Equinox or The Shop at Equinox (including online) by Nov. 24, 2022. Additionally, card members can enroll to receive a $50 statement credit after making a single US subscription purchase of $69.99 or more at Calm.com by Oct. 31, 2022.

So, whether you’re an avid traveler, shopper, diner or want to take advantage of unique entertainment benefits, the variety of options available during American Express’ Member Week means there’s something for everyone. Don’t forget to enroll your card in order to take advantage of the savings available next week and beyond.

