Whether you’re on the road for business or leisure, a tedious day of travel can be stressful. But, there are travel products and accessories out there that can make any trip more manageable and comfortable. Better yet, you don’t have to spend a day shopping across multiple sites to find the best ones. Instead, discover some of the most useful travel products from one spot: Amazon.

Whether it’s suitcases, headphones, passport cases, travel clothing and toiletries or handy tools that can improve the way you travel, Amazon has it all. Here are some of the best travel products you can buy as gifts or for yourself on Amazon.

Reader Favorite Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount $18 $13 at Amazon Amazon This small but mighty tool will help you stream your favorite entertainment from your phone without having to hold your device. The phone mount attaches to the tray table of the seat in front of you and allows you to view your favorite TV shows and movies at eye level. For just more than $10 when on sale, this simple device can make a world of difference on any travel journey.

Best Tested Apple AirPods Pro 2 $249 $229 at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 Amazon Especially apt for those who want to travel light, these tiny earbuds have powerful noise-canceling capabilities despite their small size. The headphones boast clear sound and provide a comfortable fit, making them a top pick when it comes to wireless earbuds. Best of all? They can be slipped into a pocket, purse or carry-on when on the go.

Best Tested Delsey Paris Chatelet Carry-On Spinner $321 $289 at Amazon Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-On Spinner Amazon When it comes to hard-shell carry-on luggage, durability is one of the most important requisites. Travelers who don’t want to sacrifice style for function don’t have to with this Delsey Paris carry-on, which is made of lightweight, crack-resistant polycarbonate. The bold red interior is a playful touch, and the exterior’s faux leather accents make this suitcase a fashionable yet sturdy option for toting your belongings around — in fact, it was our runner-up choice for luxurious hard-shell carry-on bags.

Malin + Goetz Essential Travel Kit $34 $32 at Amazon Malin + Goetz Essential Travel Kit Amazon This travel amenity kit offers six of Malin + Goetz’s best-selling travel products in a clear, biodegradable bag: grapefruit face cleanser, peppermint shampoo, cilantro hair conditioner, bergamot hand and body wash, Vitamin E face moisturizer and Vitamin B5 body moisturizer. The products are 100% vegan, free of sulfates and come in travel-size recyclable aluminum tubes, perfect for your next weekend getaway.

Reader Favorite Matein Travel Laptop Backpack $42 $30 at Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon This backpack was made for travelers of all kinds, and it comes at a price that's hard to beat. Inside, you'll find a separate compartment that can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop as well as plenty of small pockets and organizational compartments to make packing and traveling a breeze. Plus, it's got a USB charger outside and a built-in charging cable inside so your phone can stay charged while you're on the go.

Etekcity Digital Portable Handheld Luggage Scale $12 at Amazon Etekcity Luggage Scale Amazon Using a portable luggage scale means you’ll never be caught with an overweight bag again. This easy-to-grip scale comes with a digital screen and sturdy fabric hook, making it simple to weigh your bag on the go and then store the scale back in your suitcase. It comes in muted tones like silver and gray, or go bold with a red or orange shade so you can quickly find it in your bag.

Best Tested Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow $60 at Amazon Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow Amazon Although selecting the right travel pillow can be highly personal, the Ostrichpillow Go Neck pillow tends to fit most travelers thanks to its firm 360-degree neck support and plush memory foam filling. Unlike the traditional travel neck pillow, this option offers added support and folds up to 60% of its size for easy storage. In our testing, we found this neck pillow to be the best splurge option out there, and it's a surefire way to ensure you travel more comfortably.

Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box $20 at Amazon Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Amazon This functional travel jewelry case made the list of Oprah's favorite things for 2022 — and it's a great find on Amazon for just $20. Available in seven plush velvet colors, the case offers ample storage space for all of your most precious jewelry items. And, your jewelry will arrive intact thanks to the case's zipper closure.

Amazon Basics Packing Cubes $25 at Amazon Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set Amazon Packing cubes make packing your suitcase infinitely easier and much more organized. And while we love fancy sets from Paravel, where you can monogram your initials or Away’s sleek sets, those new to packing cubes can opt for this affordable Amazon Basics set, which comes with four mesh cubes in various sizes. With durable double zippers and soft yet sturdy fabric that comes in various color options, it’s no wonder these cubes have nearly 13,000 positive reviews.

TrayMask Disposable Tray Table Cover $15 at Amazon TrayMask Disposable Tray Table Cover Amazon Tray tables can be one of the dirtier spots on an airplane, but these tray masks help you to keep your hands — and your belongings — germ-free while traveling. Simply place the mask over the tray and use your table as normal. Then, when your flight is done, take the mask off and use it as a trash bag. Perfect for kids and complete with several games on one side of the mask, this is both an activity and a way to help you travel safer.

Editor Favorite Twelve South AirFly Duo $55 at Amazon Twelve South AirFly Duo Bluetooth Adapter Amazon This handy device uses Bluetooth to seamlessly connect your noise-canceling headphones or earbuds to the inflight entertainment system without pesky cords. This way, you can stream in-flight entertainment to your own headphones instead of the uncomfortable ones that airlines provide. The AirFly Duo has a battery life of more than 16 hours, so you can get the most entertainment on even the longest flights.

JetKids by Stokke BedBox Ride-On Suitcase & In-Flight Bed $229 on Amazon JetKids BedBox by Stokke Amazon Traveling with small kids doesn’t have to be stressful. The JetKids by Stokke is a combination ride-on suitcase and fold-out bed for children, making both airport time and flying time infinitely easier. The suitcase is wheeled, with straps for both adults to pull and kids to hold on to. It has space for your little one’s essential items inside, and it also comes with a fold-out bed (yes, they can still wear the seatbelt) that fits even in the smallest economy plane seats.

Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder $20 $14 at Amazon Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder Amazon This silicone holder will keep your favorite makeup brushes safe during transit. It can fit up to two large makeup brushes or up to eight smaller brushes. We love that this case is available in 10 colors for every travel style, and it's easy to clean if mascara or other makeup smears onto the exterior of the case.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag $69 at Amazon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Amazon Let’s face it, fanny packs are back in style. This Lululemon version — which can also be slung over the shoulder or across your chest thanks to its adjustable straps — is perfect for storing your passport and phone at the airport or your key essentials when exploring a new city.

Dot&Dot Leak-Proof Travel Bottles $12 at Amazon Dot&Dot Leak-Proof Travel Bottles Amazon Amazon is great for travel essentials like these leak-proof containers. Perfect for all of the liquids and gels you want to bring on your trip — from shampoos to conditioners, toners to moisturizers and much more — these silicone bottles come in their own quart-sized zipper pouch. We love, too, that each of the bottles is less than 3.4 ounces, meaning you'll be able to zip through airport security without having to worry about your liquids and gels being too large.

Best Tested Mavogel Sleep Mask $20 $17 at Amazon Amazon Our pick for the overall best sleep mask is available on Amazon for less than $20 when on sale. Mavogel’s soft jersey cotton sleep mask is a cozy option that effectively blocks out all of the light. We love the adjustable nose wire, which you can tweak to fit your face, ensuring no light enters around the nose bridge area. Tapered wings also block out any light from the sides, and the adjustable head strap is tangle-free.

iMangoo Electronic Travel Carrying Case $10 at Amazon iMangoo Electronic Travel Carrying Case Amazon These days, it's hard to travel with no cords. So, an electronic travel carrying case can go a long way to ensuring you don't arrive with a tangled mess of cords and power plugs. Available on Amazon for just $10 and in 10 different colors, this case will not only keep your cords organized, but the hard shell will keep everything safe and secure while in transit.

Longchamp Le Pliage Large Shoulder Tote Bag $235 at Amazon Longchamp Le Pliage Large Shoulder Tote Bag Amazon For those who want a classic tote, look no further than the Longchamp Le Pliage bag, a fan favorite for travelers and fashionistas alike. The water-resistant nylon bag is simple yet durable, and the leather straps and button closure offer an understated elegance. The bag is roomy enough to be an under-the-seat carry-on, ideal for taking along everything you might need to survive a long flight.

Riemot Luggage Travel Drink Caddy $30 $16 at Amazon Amazon We love products that make travel easier — and that includes this handy drink caddy. Perfect for families and solo travelers alike, this caddy straps onto your carry-on bag's handle and offers a space for everything from your phone to your passport and even a drink. It's simple to use and comes in 28 different color and style options to best match your suitcase.

Apple iPad Mini $499 $400 at Amazon Amazon Play games, watch movies or take notes with this convenient travel-sized iPad Mini. With an 8.3-inch display and an A15 bionic chip, the device is ultra-speedy and small enough to fit into your carry-on. Creatives can sketch and take notes using the Apple Pencil, which connects wirelessly to the device.

UCOMX 3-in-1 Wireless Charger $50 $40 at Amazon UCOMX 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Amazon We love the convenience of this three-in-one charging unit. Perfect for travelers, as it folds up and can fit in a pocket or purse, the device can charge three devices at once: your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. Plus, we love that it can be arranged as a stand to hold your phone while simultaneously charging your device.

Snoozeshade Blackout Crib Cover $90 at Amazon Snoozeshade Blackout Crib Cover Amazon Parents never need to worry about watching Netflix from the hotel bathroom again with this breathable crib cover, which brings total darkness to Pack n’ Play travel cribs. Once your baby or toddler is asleep, you can turn on the lights and enjoy your hotel room without having to worry about the light waking up your child. Lightweight and washable, it’s easy to put in your checked luggage for your next family vacation.

Editor Favorite Apple AirTag $29 at Amazon Apple AirTag Apple Never stress about lost luggage again when traveling with a trusty Apple AirTag. The ultimate travel companion, just add one to each of your suitcases so you can track your luggage wherever you go.

Zoppen RFID-Blocking Passport Holder Travel Wallet $17 $14 at Amazon Zoppen Multi-Purpose RFID-Blocking Passport Holder Travel Wallet Amazon A good travel wallet should not only offer the storage needed to keep all of your favorite credit cards and cash, but it should also offer RFID-blocking protection. This tri-fold faux leather wallet comes in 40 different color options and has room to store your passport, boarding pass, up to three credit cards, an ID, a SIM card, cash and more. It's simple but effective, and for less than $15 when on sale, it's a travel must-have.

Rishon Enterprises Addalock the Original Portable Door Lock $32 $18 at Amazon Addalock Travel Security Safety Door Lock Amazon Amazon is a great place for stocking up on tools that will make you travel better and safer — and that includes a travel door lock. The Addalock travel door lock is both portable and lightweight. It installs in seconds at your destination without any tools required and will offer an added level of security to provide peace of mind on your next trip. With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this device not only offers top-notch security but also at an affordable price point.

Haozi Universal Travel Adapter $18 at Amazon Haozi Universal Travel Adapter Amazon Venture anywhere with this handy travel adapter, which you can use in more than 150 countries. It comes complete with dual USB ports, as well as plugs for the US, EU, UK and Australia. Use it to charge your devices and more throughout travels to Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and beyond.

Sunday Riley Superstars Travel Kit $130 at Amazon Sunday Riley Superstars Travel Kit Amazon Banish that exhausted, jet-lagged look with this travel pack of best-selling Sunday Riley products: Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, CEO Vitamin C Brightening Serum, A+ Retinoid Serum and one brightening and depuffing eye cream. Each of the bottles is just 15 milliliters, so you can easily take them along in your carry-on bag through TSA security.

Best Tested Sony XB13 Portable Speaker $60 $48 at Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Compact Speaker Amazon The Sony XB13 is our pick for best travel speaker thanks to its compact size and quality sound. It's durable and comes with a built-in cloth strap that lets you securely attach the device to just about anything. Plus, you can pair two XB13 speakers together to provide a stereo sound on your next getaway. For less than $50 when on sale, it's a great addition to any traveler's packing list.

Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch $16 $10 at Amazon Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case Amazon If you're traveling somewhere with a beach, a pool or really any body of water, make sure your phone stays protected. We love this pack of two waterproof phone pouches that will keep your devices safe. Each case comes with a detachable lanyard, too, so you can wear your device around your neck and not miss out on any photo-worthy moments of your vacation.

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack $94 at Amazon Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack Amazon This Swedish brand’s bags are durable enough to survive winters in the Arctic Circle, so they can easily handle the average traveler's journey. The iconic Kanken backpack is made from dirt-proof and water-resistant vinylon. It hasn’t really changed since 1978 — and for good reason. It's a cult classic bag that comes with a few additional zip pockets and ergonomic shoulder straps.

Best Tested Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner $230 $140 at Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Amazon Our pick for the best budget checked suitcase is also a favorite among reviewers on Amazon. It's expandable, meaning it can fit more than many other hard-shell suitcases, and it's lightweight — one of the lightest we tested. We love its smooth-rolling wheels and the fact that it's available in 15 different colorways.

Sony ZV-1 Digital Vlogging Camera $748 $648 at Amazon Sony ZV-1 Digital Vlogging Camera Amazon These days, it’s all about video, and this Sony Digital Camera is ideal for content creators, professionals and even beginners. With a 24-70mm Zeiss lens, automatic face tracking, a directional mic for more precise sound and an easy-to-find record button, you’ll be able to seamlessly create all the video travel memories you want.

Pegai Personalized Leather Luggage Tag $30 at Amazon Pegai Personalized Soft Touch Rustic Leather Luggage ID Tag Amazon Yes, Amazon can even be a great spot to find personalized travel gear. This personalized luggage tag is buffed just enough to look rustic while still looking chic when attached to your bags. It comes with a card pocket and a snap closure, and you can personalize the tag with your initials.

Modoker Pet Travel Bag $42 at Amazon Modoker Pet Travel Bag Amazon If you plan to travel with your four-legged friend, this pet travel bag is a suitable option at a price point that won't break the bank. It's approved by most airlines to fit under the seat in front of you. We especially love that the set comes with everything you'll need for pet travel: one tote bag, two food carriers, a water-resistant placement and two collapsible bowls.

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger $26 at Amazon Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger Amazon This tiny portable charger is small enough to slip into a pocket or purse but strong enough to charge your iPhone up to two-and-a-half times. It comes in three different colors and a micro USB cable so you're set for keeping your devices charged while on the go.

Zero Grid Infinity Scarf $50 $38 at Amazon Zero Grid Infinity Scarf Amazon This cozy scarf is one of the most versatile travel clothing options out there. It keeps your neck warm, but you can also use it as a hoodie, shawl or travel blanket. But its best features are the two hidden zipper pockets for added storage, which can fit key items like your phone, credit cards, cash or passport.

Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag From $23 at Amazon Amazon This bag folds to close and opens to hang. Made from water-resistant polyester, the bag’s inside is transparent so you can easily locate your items. Elastic straps help keep your bottles upright to prevent spillage and leaks, and the metal hook allows you to hang the bag from a doorknob, shower or towel rack when you arrive at your destination. Pair it with a top-selling Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer for the ultimate travel set for your toiletries and jewelry.

Vera Bradley Large Duffel $120 $84 at Amazon Vera Bradley Large Duffel Amazon Made from part recycled cotton, the Vera Bradley large duffle is ideal for the traveler who wants to store their items in a soft-shell, flexible weekender-style bag complete with handy mesh interior storage pockets. For those who want the traditional quilted, patterned look, there are several color and pattern schemes to fit your preferred aesthetic. If you prefer something more subtle, opt for a basic black, navy or army green, all of which offer the brand's signature pattern style on the interior instead.

Editor Favorite LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Water Bottle $38 at Amazon LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze Water Bottle Amazon This leak-proof, filter-equipped water bottle is a must-have for travelers as it collapses and folds when not in use. When open, its plastic body is easy to grip and the cap won’t leak. Plus, it's got its own filter so you can fill up with water from basically anywhere — from a river to a hotel's bathroom sink.

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags, Set of 4 $22 $15 at Amazon YAMIU Travel Shoe Bag Amazon We think that travel shoe bags are a must-have for those who want to keep the grime from their shoes away from their clean clothes. Each of the four bags in this pack features a strong zipper and is made of lightweight, waterproof nylon fabric.

