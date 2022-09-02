Booking an all-inclusive resort can be a convenient — and potentially even affordable — option for your next vacation. You don’t have to wonder where you’re going to dine out or how much meals will cost when you stay at an all-inclusive, and you can rest assured that all your drinks and some of your entertainment will be included in your nightly rate. You can even book some all-inclusive resorts entirely with travel rewards, which lets you stretch your travel budget as far as it can go.

That said, staying at an all-inclusive often requires different packing than you might be used to. There are items you might not be able to source once you get to the resort or, if you can source them, they can be exorbitantly expensive.

This all-inclusive resort packing list explains everything you need to bring for your vacation, both to save money and to have the most convenient — and enjoyable — stay you possibly can.

Dry Pak Alligator Wallet $8.99 $5.41 at Amazon Dry Pak Alligator Wallet Amazon This waterproof wallet is perfect for keeping cash, keys and identification safe and dry when you're in the water — whether in the resort's pools or the ocean. You can fold it up and carry it in your pocket or an adjustable lanyard allows you to wear it around your neck. The small size and affordable price for this Dry Pak wallet make it an essential for every all-inclusive resort stay.

Cambiami Custom Travel Sandals $128 at Amazon Cambiami Custom Travel Sandals Amazon Packing enough shoes for your all-inclusive getaway can be a real problem, especially if you're trying to avoid having to check a bag. Cambiami custom travel sandals come in sets with three different designs and looks, which lets you coordinate your shoes with multiple outfits on your trip. Choose your sole color, select a three-pack of straps that will work with your favorite vacation outfits and you can mix and match your footwear on your trip.

Reef Repair Reef Safe Sunscreen SPF 50, 2 pack $19.95 at Amazon Reef Repair Reef Safe Sunscreen SPF 50, 2 pack Amazon Many all-inclusive resorts are in tropical island locales that boast crystal clear waters and abundant ocean wildlife, so swimming and snorkeling may be on your to-do list. This two-pack of reef-safe, chemical-free sunscreen from Reef Repair will help you enjoy the beauty of the ocean without harming the reefs or marine life in the process. You'll save money by bringing your own along since all-inclusive resorts are notorious for charging sky-high prices for all types of sunscreen.

GoPro Hero10 $549.98 $399.98 at GoPro GoPro HERO10 GoPro GoPro cameras are one of the most popular items to bring on an all-inclusive vacation, and it's easy to see why. These high-performance waterproof cameras let you snap photos and videos of ocean wildlife up to 33 feet below the surface, and they can be easily mounted for above-water excursions like ziplining and horseback riding. The best part? The GoPro Hero10 automatically uploads to the cloud, so your memories are easily accessible.

Anker PowerCore 13000 $39.99 at Anker Anker PowerCore 13000 Anker Relaxing the day away at your resort's pool will inevitably drain the batteries on your mobile devices, including tablets and smartphones. However, this portable power bank from Anker lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously, making it perfect for families. Its compact design makes it ideal for staying powered up during lazy days at the pool. In fact, it took the title of best overall portable charger in our testing.

Walton Wood Farm Lip Balm Trio, Beach Babe $17.03 at Amazon Walton Wood Farm Lip Balm Trio, Beach Babe Amazon The hot sun and salt air at your all-inclusive resort can wreak havoc on your lips. This lip balm trio from Walton Wood Farm includes three natural lip balms made for healing busted lips caused by sun damage and hot, steamy weather. These balms are made of natural ingredients, and they are vegetarian-friendly and cruelty-free to boot.

Amazin' Aces Signature Pickleball Paddle Set $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon Amazin' Aces Signature Pickleball Paddle Set Amazon Many all-inclusive resorts have tennis courts and pickleball courts you can use, yet this kit is also perfect for a back-and-forth pong game next to your resort beach. The set includes a handy mesh carrying case, four pickleballs and four sturdy paddles, perfect for the whole family to get involved.

Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Balm $9.99 $9.48 at Amazon Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Balm Amazon Whether your all-inclusive resort is at the beach or near the jungle, having some bug spray along can help you have fun without being eaten alive. This mosquito repellent balm comes in a 0.75-ounce travel-size container that meets TSA requirements for carry-on luggage, and it's 100% DEET free. This balm is also made of entirely natural ingredients, yet it will keep pesky mosquitoes away for hours at a time.

DampRid Hanging Air Freshener Bundle Bag, 3 Pack $12.49 at Target DampRid Hanging Air Freshener Bundle Bag, 3 Pack Target Many all-inclusive resort enthusiasts bring a hanging DampRid bag, especially if they're visiting during their destination's hottest and most humid times of the year. This travel tool will help you avoid having damp and musty clothing, and it can help keep your room smelling fresh, too.

YETI Rambler 26-Ounce Stackable Cup $35 at Yeti YETI Rambler 26-Ounce Stackable Cup Yeti Your all-inclusive resort will serve you drinks, but they will most likely come in small plastic cups that leave you heading to the bar for refills all day long. By bringing a YETI along for your getaway, you'll keep your drinks icy cold while having to ask for fewer refills overall. The travel mug from YETI also comes with a reusable straw, making it perfect for big swigs of your favorite soft drink, water or even your favorite poolside cocktail.

Speedo Women's Aquaskimmer Water Shoes $24.99 at Target Speedo Women's Aquaskimmer Water Shoes Target If you plan to get in the ocean or walk along the beach, you might want to bring a pair of sturdy water shoes along. This type of shoe can be worn in and out of the water, and it keeps your feet safe from sharp rocks and sea creatures. This pair of women's water shoes also feature a slip-on design, as well as a breathable mesh top for ultimate comfort.

Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case $15.99 $9.99 at Amazon Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case Amazon A waterproof phone case can be a lifesaver when you're spending the day lounging in and around the pool. This waterproof phone case, which comes in a set of two from Hierarcool, is compatible with most smartphones, and the fact it's waterproof up to 100 feet means you can use it for photos above and below the water. The compartment also lets you use your phone's touchscreen with ease, so you won't have to take it out of the case throughout the day.

O2COOL Parrot Beach Towel Clips, 4 Pack $19.99 at Walmart O2COOL Parrot Beach Towel Clips, 4 Pack Walmart Towel clips are a small tool that can make a big difference on your trip. They hold your towel in place so it doesn't blow away, and they also differentiate your seat from others nearby. This four-pack of parrot-shaped beach towel clips is both fun and practical, yet the clips are small enough to squeeze in your luggage.

LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze Water Bottle From $17.22 at Amazon LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze Water Bottle Amazon Some all-inclusive resorts are located in countries where unfiltered water can easily lead to tummy troubles. However, the LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze bottle lets you filter and purify your water as you drink without any added work on your part. This bottle is ideal for purifying drinking water during excursions that take you away from your resort or for purifying water from the tap in your room. Plus, it's collapsible so you can easily squeeze it in your carry-on bag during your travels. Read our full review of the LifeStraw bottle.

Travelon Laundry Soap Sheets, 50 Pack $7.19 $5.03 at Amazon Travelon Laundry Soap Sheets, 50 Pack Amazon Hot, humid weather can leave your clothing and bathing suits smelling musty and gross, which is why it's smart to have a way to hand wash your items. This 50-pack of laundry soap sheets is ideal for hand washing swimsuits, swim covers, tops or bottoms in your bathroom sink, and it comes in its own carrying case.

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Bag $50 $41.99 at Amazon Travelon Anti-theft Classic Bag Amazon Even though everything is typically included at your all-inclusive resort, you may still want to carry cash for tips or a credit card for incidental purchases. This crossbody bag is the perfect size for doing just that, and it comes with RFID-blocking technology that keeps your data safe. It's also made of water-resistant fabric, and its quick-access compartments make it perfect for storing cash and other small valuables on the go.

Meridian Body Hair Trimmer $74 $60 at Amazon Meridian Body Hair Trimmer Amazon Spending a week at the beach will be a lot more comfortable if you get rid of unwanted body hair before you go. However, you also need a way to keep hair at bay during your stay, and that's where the Meridian Body Hair Trimmer comes into play. This trimmer is for wet or dry use, and it lets you groom painlessly with 90 full minutes of battery life. It also comes with a handy USB charging cable, two adjustable length guards and its own cleaning brush.

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic $201 $151 at Ray-Ban Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic Ray-Ban While your all-inclusive resort comes ready with food, drinks and entertainment, many of the top destinations for this type of resort also come with harsh sun rays. While sunscreen protects your skin, Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Classic sunglasses are expertly built to protect your eyes.

Magellan Outdoors Ultralight 10-Liter Dry Bag $16.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors Magellan Outdoors Ultralight 10-Liter Dry Bag Academy Sports + Outdoors Having your own dry bag can be essential if you plan to embark on a scuba diving or snorkeling excursion during your getaway. This dry bag from Magellan Outdoors offers TPU coating for protection from the elements, making it perfect for storing your smartphone and clothing during times when getting wet is a real possibility. The clear window on the front of the bag also ensures your items are always visible throughout your journey.

Baggallini Anti-Theft Vacation Backpack $99.95 at Amazon Baggallini Anti-Theft Vacation Backpack Amazon Whether you want to keep your items safe when you travel through the airport or you need a secure way to bring valuables along during an excursion or day trip, this anti-theft vacation backpack may be what you need. Not only is this travel backpack water-resistant, but it's made of slash-resistant material and fitted with locking zippers that add an extra layer of security during travel. This backpack also features RFID-blocking technology, so it can keep your credit card information and passport details safe.

Sloosh 3-Pack Inflatable Pool Float Hammock $36.99 at Amazon Sloosh 3-Pack Inflatable Pool Float Hammock Amazon Unless you want to pay about twice as much when you get to your resort, you'll want to bring along enough pool floats for everyone in your crew. This three-pack of floating loungers is perfect for swimmers and floaters of all ages, and the fact the floats come in three different colors means everyone can claim their own.

FlexSafe by AquaVault $64.95 at Amazon FlexSafe by AquaVault Amazon This portable safe can attach to a fixed item like the back of your pool lounger, a golf cart or a closet rod, yet it's small enough to pack in your suitcase or backpack without taking up too much space. The patented locking design affixes it tightly wherever you elect to attach it and is the perfect size for storing several smartphones, credit cards, cash and even a small camera. This safe is perfect for those times when you may need to step away from your beach chair for a trip to the bar or a restroom break.

Greatever Dry Snorkel Set From $24.55 at Amazon Greatever Dry Snorkel Set Amazon This snorkel set features a swimming mask and a snorkel all in one. Allowing for 180-degree views of the seafloor and marine life, this mask is made to adhere to different face shapes while also preventing leakage. With a lightweight and removable tube, this set can be used with or without the snorkel, then cleaned and stored for easy transport.

Sony XB13 Portable Speaker $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon Sony Having your own speaker is a must-have at an all-inclusive resort, and that's true whether you want to escape to the beach with your own tunes or you want to jam out in your room. This portable speaker from Sony is waterproof and dustproof, and its Bluetooth functionality lets you play your favorite playlist from your phone. It also features 16 hours of battery life, yet you can charge it at any time with ease thanks to its included charging cord. This small but mighty device is the perfect portable speaker for travel.

Sunday Afternoons Caribbean Hat $30 $22.78 at Amazon Sunday Afternoons Caribbean Hat Amazon Keeping the sun out of your face is essential when you're in a tropical destination, and the Sunday Afternoons Caribbean Hat lets you do it in style. This hat comes in three beachy colors, and its wide brim will keep you in the shade all day. Plus, it's made to fold up for convenient travel in your suitcase.

