You know how a trip to Target often goes: go in for a toothbrush, come out with a cartful. But the retailer’s deals have just gotten even better with the start of Circle Week, a sale event just for Target’s rewards program members. The deals that are live now through March 11 include 20% off select offerings from some of the store’s best aisles: skin care, bedding and bath, swimwear and cereal — plus way more.
ICYMI, there are a ton of reasons to sign up for Target Circle, not the least of which is that it’s free. From there, membership also includes the kind of perks you’d expect from, say Amazon, but without the membership fee: a free four-month trial of Apple Fitness+, a year of Tripadvisor Plus (a $99 value). You can get registered here in no time, and then start shopping.
We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from the sale, including items from beauty, clothing, home, food and pets. One tip: Make sure to hit “save offer” under the section discount or on the item page so you can get the markdown when you check out.
Beauty deals
Hero’s acne patches are great for those spots that pop up when you least want them — but if you want to tackle the nose, these are the strips you want in your bathroom drawer.
This face wash is magic in a tube when it comes to erasing evidence of a rough night of sleep, and a little goes a very long way, meaning that 10 bucks will go far. (The Vitamin C serum from the line lives up to the label — and is on sale — too.)
This fluid sunscreen is the lightweight sun protection you’ve been looking for if creams are too… creamy for you. (Hint: Mix it with foundation to DIY your own tinted moisturizer.)
Bio-Oil is much loved for its ability to address a number of skin concerns, from dry winter skin to post-sunburn peeling to stretch marks and scars — and it sinks into skin super quickly.
Cover up a zit and treat it at the same time with Starface’s fan-favorite black star pimple patches in a 32-count pack.
This satisfyingly thick cream from Germany absorbs surprisingly fast, and it does the most when it comes to moisturizing wind-battered winter skin.
Clothing deals
These easy, breezy swim trunks are available in regular and big sizes ahead of your next seaside (or poolside) vacation.
A ton of Target swimsuits are on sale just in time for spring break and winter sun breaks — including this cute one-piece that looks great under cropped linen trousers for the beach bar, too.
Layer it up now, wear it alone when the weather heats up — this five-star-rated bodycon dress is super-versatile (and in a spring shade of lavender, too).
This spring-y shirt and bottoms for little ones gets the mood set for warmer, sunnier days to come.
Food deals
Magic Spoon isn’t cheap, but it can satisfy a craving in a healthier way — and right now it’s on sale if you’ve been curious or just love the stuff.
Cheaper and potentially healthier than take-out, these enchiladas are in your freezer and ready for ya when you need them.
This on-sale bowl just steams up in the microwave for an easy Monday meal that’s healthy, too.
The big version of the classic is now on sale, whether your priority is eating it straight-up or baking some treats.
This comfort food has 18 grams of protein for those nights when you don’t feel like cooking but don’t want to carb out, either.
Home deals
Add a pop of color to spaces small or large with these self-watering planters in diameters from four inches to 20 — all 20% off. (Also check out these now-$8 terracotta ones — though you’ll have to remember to water yourself.)
Add some drama to your room with these pillow shams, which look great with the matching quilt (also on sale) or layered up with your existing linens.
These rocking chairs are the perfect auxiliary chairs to break out for guests or for use on small, multipurpose balconies.
This indoor-outdoor pillow adds a big dose of style and texture to small balconies and big terraces alike.
You don’t have to keep a planter this cute outside — and who doesn’t need a cat planter?
Pet deals
Wild One’s stylish pet accessories are all 20% off, including this joyful tug-of-war toy.
If you and your dog road trip together a lot, this travel bag will help keep everything for the journey in one super-organized place. There’s a tote with an outside pocket, water bottle holder and an internal organizer to haul toys, brushes, and walking implements. Plus, it comes with two food containers with zip-around tops, collapsible food and water bowls and a food scooper.
Slow down a dog who truly woofs their food down with this slow feeder, which moderates your dog’s eating time and helps them digest. This one holds about four cups of food.
An essential for cat owners with indoor Fluffys, it’s hard to say no to a discount on these liners.