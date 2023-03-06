You know how a trip to Target often goes: go in for a toothbrush, come out with a cartful. But the retailer’s deals have just gotten even better with the start of Circle Week, a sale event just for Target’s rewards program members. The deals that are live now through March 11 include 20% off select offerings from some of the store’s best aisles: skin care, bedding and bath, swimwear and cereal — plus way more.

ICYMI, there are a ton of reasons to sign up for Target Circle, not the least of which is that it’s free. From there, membership also includes the kind of perks you’d expect from, say Amazon, but without the membership fee: a free four-month trial of Apple Fitness+, a year of Tripadvisor Plus (a $99 value). You can get registered here in no time, and then start shopping.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from the sale, including items from beauty, clothing, home, food and pets. One tip: Make sure to hit “save offer” under the section discount or on the item page so you can get the markdown when you check out.

Beauty deals

Clothing deals

Food deals

Home deals

Pet deals