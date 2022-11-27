Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Spanx is having a huge Cyber Monday sale with deep discounts on loungewear, bras, underwear, shapewear and more — basically everything you need to get you and your wardrobe through the festive season (or to start the new year with a freshly restocked underwear drawer).
Right now you can take 20% off everything (no exclusions!) and get free shipping on your order — but these promos are only good over the weekend, so don’t wait to shop. There are also new styles dropping each day: On Thanksgiving, for instance, some super-comfy velvet front slit plants drop, and on Saturday, some leather-like culottes will appear on the virtual shelves that are perfect for wearing out and about.
Read on for three of our favorite picks from the sale — prices might vary a bit depending on the color options you’ve selected.
Spanx’s No. 1 bestselling faux leather leggings are currently part of the sale, knocking the price down about $20. Grab them now for pairing with long sweaters and oversized hoodies later on this season.
My go-to pant for winter days, these wide-leg trousers are perfect for hanging out on the sofa or running down to the bodega. They’re equipped with a compression fit that makes you feel a little bit more pulled together than your average pair of sweatpants.
Spanx’s LBD is truly a work of engineering that’ll make you feel confident each time you put it on — and with its all-purpose aesthetic, you’ll be wearing it a lot, from the office to after-work holiday drinks (no need to bring a change of clothing in your work tote). It’s designed to skim the body, smoothing as it goes, if you order your usual size, or you can go a size down if you want something a little more bodycon.