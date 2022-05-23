Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor was one of our finalists for the best of CES 2022 because of its 4K picture quality with a blazing fast refresh rate of 240Hz. In fact, it’s the first monitor to deliver on the combination of the two high-end specifications.

And, starting today, you can reserve your very own 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 for $1,499. Reserving now will get you a $50 coupon, which will drop the overall price to $1,449 once the monitor becomes available to purchase on Monday, June 6.

Beyond a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate and 4K picture quality, the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 checks plenty of boxes that are sure to make any gamer drool.

It has a mini-LED display with 2,000 nit peak brightness, and it supports Quantum HDR 2000, which should allow it to really show off details in darker areas of gameplay scenes or movies. The G8’s overall design is modeled after the much larger Odyssey Neo G9, including an aggressive 1000R curve to the monitor. That means that when you’re sitting roughly a meter away from the screen, it should feel like you’re fully immersed in whatever’s on the screen — be it a game or a Word document.

Samsung

One fun design element we can’t wait to see with our own eyes is the CoreSync lighting on the back of the monitor that automatically detects which colors are currently being shown on the screen and mimics those colors via the lights on the back of the monitor. It’s an added effect that should make the overall experience feel even more immersive, assuming the monitor is on a desk that’s next to a wall.

Granted, in order to fully take advantage of the Odyssey Neo G8’s high resolution and fast refresh rate, you’re going to need a powerful gaming desktop.

We’re looking forward to testing the Odyssey Neo G8 for ourselves in the coming weeks to see how it stacks up to other high-end options — including the excellent Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED. But if you’ve got the budget and are eager to bring this high-end monitor home, you can reserve one for $1,499 today, with deliveries starting June 6.