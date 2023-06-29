The Zevo flying insect trap is a straightforward, no-chemical solution for fruit flies, mosquitoes, and other little bugs that somehow make their ways into our homes. Using blue and UV light, the trap naturally lures in insects to a replaceable sticky wall on its backside. It’s designed to represent natural lights like the sun and moon, and it also mimics human body temperature. Just plug it into a wall outlet, and you’re ready to go.

It’s never fun when you’re dealing with an insect problem, especially indoors. Whether faced with houseflies, fruit flies, mosquitoes, or gnats, the Zevo trap is a simple way to get them (and those nasty bug bites) under control. It uses an adhesive sticker, which just slides into the back of the main plug-in unit. When it’s full of critters, you can easily switch it out with a new cartridge. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about chemicals or insecticides getting into the air you breathe when you’re repelling these bugs because this trap only uses light.