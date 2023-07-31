Growing up, Alexandra Fuente dreaded underwear shopping. The bows and little lace details she found on pairs in the store didn’t feel true to her, and she hated those annoying panty lines. “I didn’t understand why men had boxer briefs and we got granny panties and thongs and things that would show panty lines … It just didn’t make sense,” she says. After attending an LGBTQ+ pride event, where Fuente noticed that a good percentage of the female attendees were wearing men’s underwear, she realized she wasn’t alone. “I would see Polo Ralph Lauren, I would see Hanes, I would see Joe Boxer, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m not the only one here trying to figure this out,’” she recalls. That’s when she says it all clicked for her and the idea to create boxer briefs for women was born. In 2019, Fuente launched Woxer, which offers stylish bikini- and brief-style underwear, bralettes and boxers. The sustainable and inclusive Miami-based brand aims to empower and validate its customers through its ethically made and comfy offerings. “The focus has always been [to] just give people a choice,” Fuente says. “If you want to be comfortable, if you want to wear boxer briefs, then you come to us. Otherwise, you go to the other brands because we are the only underwear brand that does not make thongs.” To learn more about Woxer, we spoke with Fuente about her products, the history of the brand and its direction. What sets your brand apart from other brands on the market? Alexandra Fuente: It’s a combination of style and comfort that gravitates people to the brand and then, by default, the inclusive nature [of the brand]. To me, it never made sense to have a website that only carries small to extra large. What happens to the rest of the people that don’t fit that size? We don’t make products just to make products. It’s all about the function and what that product is going to do for the market. What products did you launch with and why? AF: We launched with Baller and then Star, and the names were because we wanted to empower people — and also because of my background in basketball. I didn’t want to name things conventionally. All our names are so you can not only feel comfortable but empowered to tackle your day and worry about one less thing in this world. What are some of Woxer’s bestsellers and what makes them special? AF: Baller is our number one baby. It’s the ultimate boxer brief. Star is also very popular and Biker — the longer version. Biker is amazing for when you’re playing sports — probably the most comfortable underwear to play sports in. What we hear a lot is that people are wearing Woxer under dresses and skirts, either the 3-inch or 5-inch, so it’s amazing! And then the Boss Bralette is also a hit. Very low support, so you feel like you’re wearing nothing. For people who are unfamiliar with your products, what do you most want them to know about your brand? AF: Some people are skeptical because they’re like, “What? Boxer briefs for women? That’s what my boyfriend and husband wear,” but it actually forms to your body and makes you look so good. Also, we are women-founded and LGBT-founded, so it’s nice to have a woman make underwear for another woman. Related: 17 of our favorite LGBTQ-owned brands for your home Since starting Woxer, what would you say has been your greatest accomplishment? AF: What I’m most proud of is the impact it makes. It’s crazy to say, but it’s not just underwear. We provide confidence, comfort, empowerment, self-esteem and a sense of belonging. Recently, we got a story from somebody that’s going into chemotherapy and wearing their Woxers during that process makes their life easier. All those stories are what keep us going and what help the team come together and fight for this mission to provide comfort and boost people’s self-esteem through underwear. The second thing I’m most proud of is that we made a decision to say no to anything that is going to hurt the environment and [not to] deal with factories that don’t meet certain criteria. What’s next for Woxer? AF: More people are going to recognize us. More people are going to choose us in terms of comfort. We’re going to be recognized as the boxer briefs in the market. And we’re very excited to go global. Over here in the United States, it’s not an issue to introduce a boxer brief for women, but in other countries it is, so providing that comfort at that level while breaking barriers is something I’m excited about.