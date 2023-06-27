CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Our quick take: The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card helps business owners maximize rewards on business purchases, and all while enjoying perks like automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist elite status and up to $100 in Hyatt credits each account anniversary year

Pros:

Generous, easy-to-understand sign-up bonus.

Earn more points on paid Hyatt stays and in popular bonus categories.

Redeem rewards for stays in more than 1,150 hotels and resorts worldwide.

Get automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist elite status.

Gift Discoverist elite status to up to five employees.

10% redemption bonus with $50,000 or more in spending in a calendar year (up to 20,000 bonus points per year).

Receive up to $100 in Hyatt credits each account anniversary year.

Earn 5 tier qualifying night credits toward Explorist or Globalist status each time you spend $10,000 on your card in a calendar year.

World of Hyatt points are highly valuable.

No foreign transaction fees.

Cons:

$199 annual fee applies.

Hyatt has a smaller hotel footprint than some other brands.

Low earning rate for regular spending.

Rewards are somewhat inflexible.

High APR if you carry a balance.

Current welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 60,000 World of Hyatt points after spending $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening.

Best for: The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is best for those who travel for business and want to redeem rewards for Hyatt hotel stays around the world.

Learn more and apply for the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card.

Digging into the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

A room at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile. Hyatt

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is issued by Chase, and it is geared to small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to enjoy elite status perks when they travel while earning rewards that can be used for hotel stays.

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card earns World of Hyatt points, which are more valuable than hotel points from competing brands. In fact, frequent flyer website The Points Guy says World of Hyatt points are worth an average of 1.7 cents each when redeemed for hotel stays. This compares favorably to Hilton Honors points and Marriott Bonvoy points, which are worth an average of 0.6 cents and 0.84 cents each, respectively.

While business owners can earn World of Hyatt points just for being a member and staying with the brand, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card helps accelerate their earnings. First off, cardholders earn 9 points for each dollar spent with Hyatt, including 5 base points for being a World of Hyatt member and another 4 points per dollar for paying with the card.

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card also offers 2 bonus points per dollar spent in three top spend categories each quarter through December 31, 2023, after which this goes down to the top two categories each quarter. Categories that qualify for these bonus rewards include:

Dining.

Shipping.

Airline tickets when purchased directly with the airline.

Local transit and commuting.

Social media and search engine advertising.

Car rental agencies.

Gas stations.

Internet, cable and phone services.

On top of that, cardholders always earn 2 points per dollar spent on gym membership and fitness clubs and 1 point per dollar on other purchases.

Advantages of the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

A Plunge Pool Rooftop Deluxe Suite at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour. Hyatt

On top of the welcome bonus and bonus points cardholders earn for using their card for business purchases, there are other perks to be aware of. For starters, individuals who sign up for this card get automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist elite status and the ability to give this status to up to five of their employees right away.

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card also includes $50 in statement credits up to two times each anniversary year for purchases with the Hyatt brand, as well as discounts on paid hotel stays through the Hyatt Leverage program. According to Hyatt, discounts offered through this program can help businesses save an average of $350 per year.

Further, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card also comes with a 10% redemption bonus for those who spend $50,000 in a calendar year. This bonus leads to getting 10% of redeemed points back for the rest of the year it’s earned (on up to 200,000 points redeemed).

As an added bonus, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card comes with