As a cleaning expert, I typically steer people away from mono-use products in favor of agents and tools that can be used for multiple jobs. Investing in cleaning products that can perform a variety of tasks is good for your wallet, good for your time and energy, good for your home and good for the earth; less is truly more when it comes to cleaning products.

But from time to time, a product with a singular purpose comes along that is so good at what it does that I can confidently recommend it to anyone and everyone. Wine Away is one of those products, and I think it deserves a spot on your Thanksgiving table — or at least in your holiday cleaning arsenal.

Now, that preamble is a bit misleading because Wine Away actually does more than just remove red wine stains — we’ll get to the other uses I’ve discovered over the years, stick with me! — but when it comes to removing red wine stains, specifically, it is one of the very best products I’ve found.

While Wine Away is best used on a fresh wine spill, it can be used on older, more set-in stains. Are red wine splatters from last year’s Ugly Sweater Party still staining your favorite ugly sweater? Wine Away can have it looking like new just in time for this year’s Ugly Sweater Party. “As with any stain,” Staci Wanichek, president and CEO of Wine Away, says, “it’s always best to get to it quickly, but if you aren’t able to, that is OK, because Wine Away works on both fresh and dried stains.”

But maybe you’re not a red wine drinker! I still think Wine Away has a place in your home at holiday time, and here’s why: Wine Away, I discovered by accident, is aces at removing cranberry stains from fabric.

Cranberry has a reputation — along with pomegranate, blueberries, turmeric and, yep, red wine — for being especially stainy. That reputation is fairly earned! Cranberry is indeed a very tricky stain to remove, but Wine Away works incredibly well and will save the family’s heirloom tablecloth from Thanksgiving spills and drips.

Wine Away can also be used to remove other stubborn stains. “Wine Away also works wonders on coffee, fruit punch, candy, red medicine, blood and even pet accidents,” Wanichek says.

Wine Away is a great gift

The holiday season is all about eating, drinking and being merry — and gift-giving is a big part of holiday merrymaking. Finding just the right thing can be tricky, however, which is why we spend a lot of time coming up with great gift ideas for everyone in your life.

Wine Away is a great gift for the wine lover on your holiday shopping list, or as an add-on to a gift of wine. Wine Away is a wonderful hostess gift, and it also makes a fantastic stocking stuffer — especially the small 2-ounce bottle.

Tips for using Wine Away

Wanichek provided tips for effectively using Wine Away to remove red wine and other common holiday stains from carpet, upholstery, clothing and table linens.

To remove red wine stains from carpet or upholstery, start by blotting the wine, absorbing as much liquid as possible before beginning the stain treatment. Then, spray the stain with Wine Away and let sit for one to five minutes to penetrate the stain. Use a light-colored cloth or paper towel to blot the area until the stain disappears. Avoid rubbing or scrubbing at the fibers, which can cause them to fray or pill.

To remove red wine stains from clothing or table linens, saturate the stain with Wine Away, let it sit for one to five minutes, then launder the item according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

When it comes to cleaning up a large red wine stain, such as when a full glass or a bottle of wine is knocked over, Wanichek says, “Get to the stain immediately and be patient. You may need additional applications, but slow and steady wins the race with Wine Away.”

And one last tip: “Don’t panic if the stain turns blue or purple,” Wanichek says. “That means the Wine Away is working.”