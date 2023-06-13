Last month, Windmill announced an exciting addition to its line of sleek air conditioning units — the upgraded Windmill 3.0, featuring innovative WhisperTech and interchangeable color grills. We were able to try out the new unit hands-on, and we’re happy to report that it offers all the features of the original — plus new features that offer customizable design and quieter fans.

Our editors have been fans of Windmill for a while, and the original unit earned high marks in our testing of the best window air conditioner. Last summer I kicked my old AC unit to the curb in favor of the streamlined Windmill, and I couldn’t be more pleased. Anyone who wants to prioritize interior aesthetics without sacrificing comfort will appreciate the Windmill — plus, the sustainable design offers intuitive remote controls, a dual-filtration system and easier installation than the competition.

When the brand announced the latest edition, I knew I had to get my hands on one to see how it compares to my older unit. Spoiler alert: It’s worth the splurge. With hot summer days ahead, now’s the time to invest in a unit that’ll actually keep you cool all season. If you’re considering this upgrade, read on for everything you need to know.

The Windmill 3.0 still offers all the features you know and love

Windmill

Last year, I praised the Windmill’s “minimalist, elegant” design that integrates seamlessly into any space. Intuitive controls and a minimalist display that fades after 60 seconds eliminate distracting visual clutter. And while the sleek look certainly sets Windmill apart from alternatives, it’s not the only unique feature.

If you’re setting up the unit yourself, you’ll find detailed instructions and practically everything you need included in the box. If you’d rather not DIY it, Windmill makes it easy to outsource to Taskrabbit.

Even if local air quality is a concern, you’ll breathe easy indoors thanks to the dual-filtration system, which features an antimicrobial-protected mesh filter to block dust and larger air particles as well as a second f