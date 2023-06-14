The low-cost Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case is helping bird-watching coast into the digital age — without breaking the bank. Now, instead of telling everyone how you saw that beautiful Northern Cardinal snacking on your bird seed, this smart, weatherproof camera case will let you prove it, for well under $100.

Unlike much pricier connected bird feeders with built-in cameras, like the Netvue Birdfy Lite, the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case is simply an entry-level casing and perch that lets you insert your own outdoor security camera to capture and share all that live bird action.

I decided to try this less expensive option to ease me into bird-watching, and after a month of using the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case in my garden, I love how much more attuned I’ve become to the birds (and the chipmunks who try to eat their food). And when I’m not home, I get smartphone notifications so I can watch and share live videos. (Note: I also found scrolling throug