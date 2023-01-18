For those who don’t have cars with GPS-enabled screens, a smartphone is the best way to know where you’re going. However, it’s never a good idea to be constantly looking down to check your phone in your lap or propped up in a cup holder. If you need a better way to hold your phone in the car, you need to try the Vanva Universal Air Vent Car Mount. I’ve had one for months (and even drove cross-country with it) and love how easy it is to install and use. It’s also actually stable and, best of all, only $10.

Vanva Universal Air Vent Car Mount Amazon If you’re looking for a phone mount that won’t wobble around and will actually hold your phone in place, this is the one for you. It connects to most common air vents, is easily adjustable and, at $10, is a cheap accessory that will make your driving experience a whole lot better. $13 $10 at Amazon

How I found the Vanva Air Vent Car Mount

I’ve tried a handful of vent phone mounts over the years, but I’ve never found one I really liked. No matter the brand or flashy promises online, they all turned out to be so frustratingly wobbly and unstable that I’d stop using them after a couple of months. Then, after several hours scrolling on Amazon, I found the Vanva Air Vent Car Mount. Finally, a mount that could hold my phone in a stable, secure position that was easy to use, install and adjust.

Kai Burkhardt/CNN

Why it’s a score

I can’t believe it took so long to find a car mount I was satisfied with, because I’m really not asking for much. Thankfully, the Vanva checks all the boxes on my list. The first and most important feature I was looking for was stability. A lot of car vent mounts don’t attach in a secure way, so after repeatedly taking your phone in and out of the mount, its connections get loose and your phone starts to sag or the whole thing just falls out. The Vanva, however, has stable connections at both the attachment point to the vent and the ball joint that holds your phone upright. Both tighten down snugly, and after months of using it, my phone hasn’t sagged and I haven’t had to retighten any of the connections at all.

Kai Burkhardt/CNN

This mount’s stability is its star feature, but I also love how easy it is to take your phone in and out of the Vanva. It has an adjustable width that fits phones up to 7 inches, which is more than enough to fit my iPhone 11 with a bulky case, and according to the Amazon listing, it can fit large phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max too. These adjustable sides clamp down to keep your phone secure and prevent it from flying out if you’re driving on a bumpy road or taking a turn too fast. Plus, the mount has a quick-release button that allows you to quickly and easily take your phone out of the mount with one hand.

If you are considering buying a Vanva mount, the one thing I’d urge you to do is double-check the type of vents in your car. The Vanva is compatible with horizontal and vertical vents, which are most common, but if you have round or some other special vents it might not fit (there are reference photos on the Amazon listing).

Kai Burkhardt/CNN

I love the Vanva Air Vent Car Mount. It’s secure and actually does its job like I want it too, which is a lot more than other car mounts I’ve tried. It’s normally priced around $17 — which is a great deal for such a sturdy mount in my opinion — but right now it’s even cheaper at $10. So if you’re looking for a better, safer way to navigate the roads than propping your phone up in a cup holder, check out the Vanva Air Vent Car Mount.