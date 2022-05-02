In the last few years, as homes became make-shift offices, we set out to test the products that could make those spaces feel less thrown together. So, over the course of several months, we tested more than a dozen top-rated standing desks to compare them side-by-side. When all was said and done, the Uplift V2-Commercial Standing Desk stood out as one of the best on the market.

Uplift V2-Commercial Standing Desk The most customizable standing desk Amazon The Uplift V2-Commercial Standing Desk offers the widest breadth of customization out of any standing desk we've encountered, from size to finish to keypads — in addition to being a high-quality desk. [Note: Amazon does not offer the full customizability options.] $599+ at Uplift $698+ at Amazon

• Related: Read more from our full testing of standing desks

What we loved about it

The Uplift V2-Commercial Standing Desk is a handsome desk that we found supremely sturdy, easy to use, relatively straightforward to assemble, and as ergonomic at all heights as any of the other electric standing desks in our pool. When it came to wobble factor, we found it a tad less sturdy than the ApexDesk, particularly at higher heights, but nothing that interfered with our ability to use it comfortably. Where it truly shines, however, is in its many options for customization.

We tested the smallest available desktop size, 42x30”, a perfect option for tighter office spaces or cramped city apartments with but a corner to spare. We found it more than comfortable for a monitor and laptop setup, though if you’re working with multiple monitors and other equipment, you’ll probably want to opt for a larger size. Good news: Uplift’s got four more to choose from. The 48x30” will cost you an extra $50, the more standard 60x30” desktop size an extra $110, 72x30” will run you an extra $210, and the massive 80x30” desktop brings you to a total starting price of $849.

Then, you’ve got a staggering 22 desktop finishes to choose from (including a whiteboard option, which could be fun for the kiddos). We tested the walnut laminate, and couldn’t be more pleased with its quality and appearance. Solid wood and bamboo options are also available, as well as a contoured shape in four finishes; that will run the price tag up a bit more than the contoured ApexDesk at the same size, which is why the latter ultimately took top honors. You also choose from four finishes for the desk’s legs, select the color of the grommets, plus you can add on a power grommet (i.e., one with two outlets) for an additional $39 or add two for $69.

As for the keypad, there are options here too (colors being one of them): The standard desk provides a no-frills keypad with just an up and down arrow. You can upgrade to the “advanced comfort keypad” — akin to what the ApexDesk comes standard with — or splurge for the advanced paddle keypad, at an extra $59.

To determine the extent of this desk’s functionality, we chose the advanced paddle keypad and were wholly impressed by its breadth of features. In addition to displaying heights within 0.1-inch increments, from 22.6” to 48.7”, the largest range of all desks we tested, the advanced paddle includes a standing reminder, which can be set to 30-, 60 and 120-minute intervals, plus a child lock feature, the ability to set minimum and maximum heights and, of course, memory presets. We found there is a bit of a learning curve with this keypad. We had some trouble lowering it from an elevated position, resetting it and setting up the memory presets. But after some tinkering and regular use, we did get the hang of it. TL;DR: You’ll definitely need to consult the instruction manual for how to use this keypad, and possibly reset it a few times.

The Uplift also comes with one of the best warranties of all the desks we tested, which is 10 years for the frame components, mechanical parts, motors and electrical components, and five years for the desktop.

What we didn’t like about it

The Uplift arrived in four separate boxes, and assembly took nearly an hour due to all the parts required. Note that the instructions provided include those for two different models of the desk, so you’ll just want to make sure you follow the instructions for the particular model you’ve purchased. A Phillips screwdriver is necessary, and again, because of how heavy-duty its parts are, it’s definitely helpful to borrow a second set of hands and tackle assembly together. The desk comes standard with two grommets at the back corners as well as a cable management tray, though we found the tray to be a bit flimsy once installed.

How it compares to other desks we recommend

Uplift V2-Commercial Standing Desk Most customizable standing desk Branch Adjustable Standing Desk Best standing desk overall SHW Electric Height-Adjustable Computer Desk Best budget standing desk What we loved We value choice. And with such an investment, we appreciated Uplift's customizability — from size to finish to keypads — that ensures you're getting the exact desk you want. The Branch Adjustable Standing Desk is a near-perfect desk — the sturdiest we tested (no matter the height) and one of the most comfortable to belly-up to thanks to its a slightly diagonally cut finish in the front. Setup took just 20 minutes. We were surprised by just how sturdy this affordable desk was once assembled, with minimal wobble from front to back and side to side at all heights. The this desk moves smoothly up and down without a hitch. Setup took just 25 minutes. What we didn't like The Uplift was one of the toughest desks to assemble, thanks to and assembly took nearly an hour due to all the parts required. Expect an hour-plus of assembly time. While you can choose from several finishes for the desktop, you're stuck with white legs. Also, the side edges did peel a bit and showed some scuffs — but from pretty unnatural, heavy bangs. We should note that the desktop is actually two planks of wood rather than one solid piece as the product photos may lead you to believe. Certainly looks and feels a bit cheaper than the other models highlighted. Key specs 42-inch wide by 30-inch depth up to 80-inch wide by 30-inch depth; adjustable from 22.6-inches to 48.7-inches high 48-inch wide by 30-inch depth; adjustable from 25 inches to 52 inches high 47.25-inch wide by 24-inch depth; adjustable from Adjustable from 28-inches to 46-inches high Price $599+ $699 $209.87+

The bottom line

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line standing desk designed exactly to your specifications that will last years to come, the Uplift V2-Commercial Standing Desk is the desk for you.

Related:

• All the best WFH products we’ve tested

• The best office chairs