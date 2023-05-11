CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Our quick take: The UFB Premier Savings online account is one of our top-ranked high-yield savings accounts rankings due to its high 4.81% APY. The account is ideal for those who wish to grow their savings while still having immediate access to cash.

Pros:

Earn up to 4.81% APY.

No maintenance or service fees.

There is no minimum deposit requirement.

Complimentary ATM card.

Online banking, including mobile deposits.

Cons:

Only one physical branch.

Out-of-network ATM fees are not reimbursed.

Doesn’t offer a checking account for fast transfers.

Wire transfer and paper statement fees.

Best for: Those seeking one of the best annual percentage yields (APY) on the market, as well as a complimentary ATM card and no maintenance costs.

What is the UFB Premier Savings account?

The UFB Premier Savings Account has one of the highest yields of all the available high-yield savings account. iStockphoto

Savings accounts let you grow your money with very little risk, but they come with a catch: you often have limited access to your funds. Thankfully, that’s not the case with the UFB Premier Savings Account, which comes with a free ATM card and access to a nationwide network of fee-free ATMs.

Aside from the ease of accessing your money, the UFB Premier Savings Account offers one of the best yields available from a high-yield savings account, of up to 4.81% APY on your balance. Additionally, there are no monthly maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements to worry about.

Further, the UFB Direct mobile app allows account holders to make mobile check deposits, keep track of transaction history and transfer money between eligible accounts. Plus, UFB bank customers can call the bank’s customer support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You may also get in touch with someone by using the UFB Direct mobile app or on their website.

Advantages of the UFB Premier Savings account

The UFB Premier Savings Account includes an ATM card. Getty Images/Westend61

The most evident advantage of the UFB Premier Savings Account is the APY of up to 4.81%. This is one of the market’s highest interest rates at the time of this writing and remains at the top of our list of the best high-yield savings accounts available. So if you want to grow your money without risk while still having access to it effortlessly, this is one of the best savings accounts you can open.

The account also comes with a free ATM card that allows you to withdraw funds domestically from 91,000 partner ATMs without incurring any fees. This is a big plus as there aren’t many savings accounts on the market that include an ATM card.

If you prefer another method of accessing your cash, your UFB Premier Savings Account account also lets you make free transfers between external direct deposit accounts (such as checking or savings accounts). You can initiate funds transfers online as well as deposit checks via the UFB mobile app.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) through Axos Bank insures your UFB Premier Savings Account up to $250,000 in total. This should give you peace of mind during times of uncertainty in the banking sector as you can be sure your funds are insured in the case of a bank failure.

Finally, there is no minimum deposit required to open an account, no minimum balance requirement to earn interest on your funds and no monthly maintenance fees to worry about.

Disadvantages of the UFB Premier Savings account

UFB has just one physical branch, so you'll need to rely on online and mobile banking for the majority of your transactions. iStockphoto

Despite its many advantages, the UFB Premier Savings Account does have some limitations.

Most banking and customer service operations are performed digitally, through the website or the UFB app. UFB’s sole physical location is in San Diego, so if you like to do your banking in person, this may not be the account for you.

And while there are over 90,000 ATMs in the United States where you can access your money without incurring any fees, not all of them allow deposits. As a result, you have to depend on depositing checks through the UFB mobile app.

What’s more, the UFB Premier Savings Account has a few fees worth knowing about. This includes a $35 fee for local wire transfers, $45 for international wire transfers and $5 for printed statements. If you’re planning on making several wire transfers, you may want to consider other savings accounts that don’t charge for these services.

Should you open a UFB Premier Savings account?

The UFB Premier Savings Account offers one of the highest available APYs on the market. With a competitive yield of 4.81% APY, this account is a great option for those wanting a low-risk way to compound their cash savings. And if you need immediate access to your funds, you can use the optional ATM card to withdraw cash at more than 90,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide.

If you’re accustomed to digital banking, you’ll appreciate the UFB mobile banking app’s popular digital features. However, with just one physical location, you’ll need to feel comfortable handling your finances online and getting in touch with customer assistance either by phone, online chat or email.

