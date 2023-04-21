This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

There’s no sugarcoating it: When you’re away from home, poop happens. And while you can use all of the toilet tissue and wet wipes in the world to keep your bum clean, there are many times when the on-the-go setup just doesn’t cut it. This is where a bidet comes in handy. But of course, bidets are more of an exception than the norm in the United States — especially in public spaces. Fortunately though, the Tushy Travel — a portable bidet with no toilet attachment or special plumbing required— has solved this problem.

This packable bidet is built to perform just like your favorite at-home bidet. No more having to worry about irritating your tush with cheap sandpaper toilet roll or ruining the environment with wipes. With a travel bidet, you should always get that clean and gentle feel — an easier and healthier option for the tush.

But did the Tushy Travel bidet actually keep our bum clean? To find out, we tested this travel bidet after many visits to the loo. Not only that, but we carried it around in our backpack to get a better understanding of the design integrity. So after a few weeks of using it, how did this travel bidet work out for us?

What we liked about it

Easy to take on the go

The Tushy Travel is truly as easy to use as it looks. With an accordion-like design, you can keep the container fully collapsed while traveling and then when it’s time to put it to use, extend, fill and squeeze. You’ll then have a stream of water that’s ideal for a good clean. Ideally, you’ll still want to dry your bum, but you’re looking at using just a single piece of toilet paper or a drying towel.

There’s also no battery or charging mechanism, allowing your travel bidet to be ready at a moment’s notice.

The Tushy Travel was designed with portability in mind, measuring an incredibly small 3.5 inches tall by 2.5 inches wide when collapsed and weighing 5.3 ounces when empty — allowing you to easily throw the bidet in a suitcase, backpack or even a fanny pack. And with the included carabiner clip and cinched bag you can easily hang the Tushy Travel off of any bag or belt loop.

Jennifer Yellin

To top it off, the Tushy Travel is very slick with a similar look to a collapsible water bottle. This means no one has to know that you’re carrying a travel bidet around with you. Overall, we love how discreet the Tushy Travel is as well as how compact it is in design, making it a great tool to take on any adventure.

The perfect travel flow

With the Tushy Travel, the adjustable nozzle is built right into the cap, allowing you to move the nozzle up or down and aim accordingly. There are then three spouts in the nozzle for the water to spit out of.

We found that this design allowed for an ideal angle toward the tush and a surprising amount of pressure for a portable contraption. And since you have some control over the pressure — by squeezing the bottle less or more — you can opt for a more gentle or stronger stream if you desire.

Jen Yellin/CNN

When expanded, the Tushy Travel holds 11 ounces of water. In our experience, that was more than enough water for a clean tush. And at times, there was even enough water left over for a second round — which could come in handy during a camping trip.

Built with integrity

As long as you can squeeze a stress ball, you’ll have no problem handling the bidet thanks to its silicone design. With hardly any force required, the water will flow in an upwards movement toward your desired area, enabling just about all ages to use the bidet.

The Tushy Travel is also built to last. During our testing, we didn’t go light on the bidet. We tossed it around and continuously turned it upside down (with water in it). The container stayed fully intact without any rips, distortion or leaky water.

We also gave the container to our 6-year-old child with some dexterity issues and found that he had no problem expanding and collapsing the bottle. He was also able to screw the top on and off with ease.

Bring water with you on the go

If you’re on a hike or camping — a place where a source of clean water might not be readily available when nature calls — you can always fill the container up with water beforehand.

With this option, you can fill the bottle while expanded or collapsed — both offering their pros and cons. A collapsed container will be more compact, but will only allow you to carry a total of 6 ounces. Of course, when it’s expanded you’ll have close to double the amount of water, but it might be more cumbersome in your backpack or hanging off of your bag.

As previously mentioned, we found the rubber seal to fully keep the water from leaking — even when the water sat for quite some time in the bidet before actually being used.

What we didn’t like about it

It can get dirty

Tushy Travel comes in three different colors, including Jet Black, Takeoff Teal and Summer Friday Fuchsia. We tested the teal color and while it’s a fun — and still discreet — color, it gets dirty quite easily. With most of the residue being actual dirt (due to hanging from our bag and being thrown around on the ground), knowing what the product is used for, one could easily confuse it with something else.

Jennifer Yellin

If your primary reason to purchase the Tushy Travel is for outdoor use and know that it will commonly be hanging off of a backpack, you might want to opt for the black color.

It doesn’t replace your standard bidet

Although we thought the Tushy Travel worked well for an on-the-go option, based on our previous experience of using a regular bidet in the past, we wouldn’t recommend it over your at-home bidet. But of course, a fancy bidet isn’t always an option.

Bottom line

Best stated, the Tushy Travel is a great water bottle for your tush. Whether you’re in a public restroom, a hotel room or out in nature, this travel bidet keeps you clean on the go. And not only will you appreciate the feel of this sub-$30 tool, but you’ll be using less toilet paper and wipes — a healthier option for your bum and the environment.

