Cars can get messy. Keeping yours clean can feel like a losing battle, whether it’s trash getting out of hand or dust and crumbs finding their way into the seemingly infinite number of nooks and crannies in your car. If you’ve tried getting debris out of your cupholders, air vents and any other awkward spot without success, you need to try the Ticarve Cleaning Gel. I bought the weird blue slime myself to see if it’s actually better at cleaning my car than a vacuum or wet wipe.

How I found the Ticarve Cleaning Gel

I bought a new car this year, and while I have little to no hope of keeping it completely clean, I do try my best. I installed a car trash can, I bought a seat cover for my dogs and I vacuum out the floor mats every once in a while. However, there are a few areas I haven’t even thought about cleaning so far, namely the cupholders and air vents. That’s why when I saw the Ticarve Cleaning Gel in this Underscored story, I knew I had to try it.

Why it’s a score

Remember the craze a few years back where everybody’s kid was making handmade slime out of contact solution and glue? Well, the Ticarve Cleaning Gel is that, just packaged and put to good cleaning use. The stretchy, squishy substance isn’t for play anymore, instead, the Ticarve Gel ball uses its gooey and sticky properties to mold itself into and clean the most awkward places in your car.

Once I got my ball of blue slime, I took it into my car and peeked inside my cupholders, and, to no one’s surprise, they were dirty. So, I took the Ticarve gel out of its case, kneaded it around a few times and squished it into the cupholder. When I slowly picked it back up, all the debris was securely stuck to the slime and my cupholder was spotless.

The Ticarve Cleaning Gel undoubtedly works. And not only that, it sort of makes cleaning your car fun too. I had quite the time squeezing it into my air vents and other weird places in my car, and there’s no beating the satisfaction of seeing all the dust, crumbs and gunk being lifted off in one gooey go.

Kai Burkhardt/CNN

I’m definitely a fan of the Ticarve Cleaning Gel, however, there is one big downside. It isn’t infinitely reusable like a simple cleaning cloth or a vacuum since the slime picks up and traps any crumbs it comes into contact with. As I was cleaning my car, I had to fold and knead the ball so the dirty bits were on the inside and a clean area was exposed. I was squishing for a few minutes and did a solid, but not comprehensive, cleaning of my car, and while I could definitely use the Ticarve Gel again, I’m not sure how many times. I think I’d be able to get two good cleans out of the goo before it’d have too much debris in it and I’d have to throw it away.

The number of times you’re able to reuse the slime depends on what areas you clean and how dirty those areas are. If you tried to goop up all the dirt and crumbs on your floor, I’d be surprised if you got more than one cleaning session out of it. But if you’re just cleaning your cupholders and air vents, you could definitely use it a handful of times.

Bottom line

The Ticarve Cleaning Gel is a quick and effective way to clean the most awkward parts of your car. It works incredibly well for being such a simple product and will leave your air vents and cupholders completely spotless. Don’t expect to store this slime and use it for years to come, but if you need a cheap way to clean your car a couple of times, the Ticarve Cleaning Gel is just the thing.