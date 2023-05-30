Spring is officially underway and after a long winter indoors, there’s nothing I’m more looking forward to than spending some time outside. But as great as that sounds, there’s a downside to that al fresco dream. Whether you’ve got a weekend of camping on tap or just plan on hanging on your patio, mosquitoes are going to be out there, and they can quickly ruin a good time.

I live adjacent to a wooded area in New Jersey and as such, we get a lot of mosquitoes in our backyard in the warmer months — to say I hate them would be an understatement. As I’ve gotten older, my reaction to bites and stings has gotten more severe and between handling my own swollen wounds and the itchiness of my kids, I have zero tolerance for buggy nights.

Luckily, I found a solution last year when I tested the Thermacell E55, a rechargeable mosquito repeller providing a 20-foot swathe of protection that is invisible, scent-free and silent. Needless to say, it quickly became one of my outdoor hero products. So, when Thermacell upgraded an already great thing by launching the EL55 Mosquito Repeller + Glow Light ($50), I was just the girl to test it out.

What we liked about the EL55 Mosquito Repeller + Glow Light

Identical to the E55 in size and weight, one of the repeller’s chief selling points — beyond efficacy, of course (more about that below) — is that it now comprises a light, adding to its functionality. What’s fab about this feature is that it’s dimmable and it can operate independently from the repeller.

Another selling point is the new, longer battery life. Previously only 5.5 hours, the EL55 battery now provides nine hours of mosquito protection after one charge — nearly double the time. Also handy is that the repeller has a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery, so you’re not wasting money on old-school batteries.

Portability is also a key feature for me. The EL55 isn’t something you have to lug out of the basement when guests are coming over. Weighing less than a pound and coming in at 4.5-inches tall, wide and deep, the repeller is diminutive enough that you can tuck it in a cabinet when you’re not using it, or throw it in your purse if you’re headed out the door.

Courtney Thompson/CNN Underscored

All that said, a product isn’t worth raving about if it doesn’t work. And the EL55 does work. After testing it for several weeks on my patio this spring — trust me, the bugs were out, and they were hungry — I can say that the EL55’s claim to protect a 20-foot zone with EPA-reviewed repellent holds true. The device is virtually silent and the repellent is invisible, so I often found myself wondering “Is this thing even working?” (Don’t worry, four illuminated dots around the power dot indicate that the unit is actively releasing repellent.!) But ultimately I knew it was working when none of us were racing inside after swatting bugs away. The fact that we were lingering, chatting and enjoying dusk outside was all the proof I needed.

I took a deep-dive when researching the repellent in my E55 review (read more about that here), but mainly what you need to know is that it’s liquid solution cartridge uses an active ingredient of metofluthrin (5.5%) and contains petroleum distillate, but has zero DEET or citronella. And after talking with multiple experts, confirmed that it’s safe for humans and pets alike. “The EPA describes metofluthrin as ‘practically non-toxic’ to humans, so yes, I would say it’s completely safe,” said Elmer Gray, entomologist at the University of Georgia. “The fact that the [Thermacells] are approved by the EPA pretty much tells you what you need to know,” he says. “The entomological profession sees the EPA as being very restrictive these days, so for them to approve something tells you that when used properly, with a very wide safety margin, it is OK.”

What we didn’t like about the EL55 Mosquito Repeller + Glow Light

Courtney Thompson/CNN Underscored

The light is definitely an upgrade to the previous Thermacell, but if you’re a lighting snob like me — warm light is always going to be the preference — the EL55’s colder/whiter glow isn’t my favorite. That said, beggars can’t be choosers, and the dimmability feature let me play with the projection levels, which sort of toned down how bright white the light was.

Also, when the light is used in conjunction with the repeller — reminder, they can also be used separately, which is great — the battery life goes back down to 5.5 hours. Is this a deal breaker? Not really. To be honest, we entertain a lot at my house, but rarely for more than five hours at a time. And if I did need it to run longer, I could always plug it in to charge while continuing to run the light and repeller.

The EL55 comes with one 12-hour repellent refill. In order to be prepared on a whim, you’ll want to have a few more on hand, and they’re not necessarily cheap. A three-pack of 40-hour refills, for instance, retails for $58. Yes you get a whopping 120 hours for that price, which will likely last you all summer, but it is an additional expense.

How it compares

Courtney Thompson/CNN Underscored

In my eyes, Thermacell’s biggest competition is itself. There’s the heavy-duty EX90 that is encased in rubber and has a carabiner for transporting. Then there’s the original E55, which doesn’t have a light, but does cost ten bucks less. And there’s the brand’s installed LIV Smart Repellent System ($699 to $899), which is a DIY solution connecting multiple repellers in your outdoor area to an app that can trigger the heat-activated repellents on demand.

Of course, bug sprays are an option too. Sure, they’re fine to spray all over kids who are going to be running in and out of the 20-foot protection zone, but for adults? Hard pass. Sticky and stenchy, bug sprays not only make me feel gross but their extreme odors often give me a headache.

Citronella candles and tiki torches are an old-school mosquito defense favorite, but both encapsulate an open flame, which I don’t love when those aforementioned kids are running around.

Bottom line

We love a twofer at Underscored and the EL55 is just that. Operating as a tried-and-true mosquito repeller, the device can also provide ambient lighting for those pitch-black nights that require some illumination. Perfect for camping, the EL55 also comes with a three-year warranty — if you’re not 100% satisfied with the product, you can return for repair, replacement or a refund. That seals the deal for me, making it a worry-free investment.