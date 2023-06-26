Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more

The Sony WH-CH720N headphones offer great sound and noise-cancellation for just $150

By Alex Bracetti, CNN Underscored
Published 11:47 AM EDT, Mon June 26, 2023
What's in this review