What if there were Sony headphones that nearly replicate the active noise cancellation and sound performance of the company’s flagship model, and for a fraction of the price? Well, brace yourself, because that product exists in the all-new WH-CH720N. These $150 cans come equipped with Sony’s proprietary sound technologies, including 360 Reality Audio, Ambient Sound Control, and an equalizer with multiple well-engineered presets. Furthermore, they maintain brand hallmarks such as a bass-heavy profile, lengthy battery life, powerful ANC and versatile connectivity. While they are several features short of the complete Sony package, along with a mediocre design that lacks the luxe appearance of high-end entries like the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000M5, the WH-CH720N are still a significant upgrade from the average sub-$100 headphone and the best over-ear headphones at their price point. What we liked about them Flagship performance at an attainable price Mid-range gems like the $178 WH-XB910N showed that Sony could integrate their award-winning sound into a lower-cost model. The WH-CH720N are no different. Sony’s 30mm dynamic drivers pack plenty of boom, though it’s less head-rattling and more natural on these cans. But it’s the V1 processor that pushes sound to the next level. It balances out the soundstage, resulting in clearer mids and highs that blend nicely with the WH-CH720N’s emphatic bass response. Just Blaze’s brassy chords on Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” soared over the drum-pounding production and smacked my eardrum with ferocity. Switching the EQ in the companion app intensified these effects, specifically Treble, which also emphasized the low and mid-ranges without compromising the rapper’s vocals. Apple Music and Spotify tracks streamed well on my MacBook Pro (AAC) and OnePlus 11 (SBC), though I preferred the enhanced clarity delivered on hi-res streaming platforms like Tidal. The differences were audible on Jazz tracks; instruments had more detail to them. I was enamored by the electric guitar strings on San Juan Sunset’s “Deodato.” Music was even more engaging after optimizing the headphones for 360 Reality Audio use on Tidal. There are a few playlists that support Sony’s object-based spatial audio technology, which adds an extra level of realism to orchestral recordings and demonstrates excellent channel separation. The vibrant horns on George Benson’s “Body Talk” sent energetic waves to my left ear, while the right ear experienced a tickling sensation from the steadily tapped cymbals. The unsung feature in Sony’s arsenal is DSEE Extreme. Enabling it upscales compressed sound sources by using AI. This is most useful when jamming out to poorly engineered tracks or terrible MP3 rips. I strongly recommend listening to the Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the 36 Chambers album to demonstrate the technology’s effectiveness. The choppy kung-fu flick samples and gritty effects suddenly sound clean and sharp. Robust ANC also factors into the WH-CH720N’s remarkable sound quality. Noise neutralization is some of the best at this price. Working from home always presents distractions, but these headphones put a kibosh on most of them. The electronic noises from my toddler’s toy vehicles went unnoticed, as well as the loud episodes of Curious George playing in the background. His screams and other high-frequency sounds were unavoidable, but they never pulled me away from what was playing on Tidal. I was most grateful for the headphones silencing the construction noises in the courtyard area when working from my balcony. Sony’s transparency mode is just as rewarding, offering up to 20 levels of ambient noise that can be adjusted via slider to control how much you want to hear. Outdoor enthusiasts will find the feature useful when crossing streets and hearing intercom announcements on public transportation. Meanwhile, indoor listeners will find it beneficial for communicating with people. I loved conversing with the missus from across the living room without having to remove the headphones. Keeping tabs on my boy at night via baby monitor while watching the NBA Finals was also satisfying. Longer battery life than any Bose noise-canceller It’s embarrassing to see noise-canceling headphones this inexpensive carry a charge longer than any Bose model out there. The WH-CH720N are rated at 34 hours with ANC on, though my testing saw them max out at 32 hours when factoring in high volume and video conferencing. Also, enabling Bluetooth multipoint, which works flawlessly to pair the headphones to two devices simultaneously, reduced battery life greatly. Still, that’s several hours more than Bose’s longest-lasting headphones: the QuietComfort 45 (24 hours). I enjoyed about 10 days of moderate use (2-3 hours daily) before recharging. Turning off ANC extends playtime to about 50 hours. Sony’s quick charging relieves low battery anxiety by generating up to 60 minutes of listening time on a 3-minute charge. That is stronger than the AirPods Max (5 mins for 1.5 hours) and Bose 700 (15 mins for 2 hours). Using the aux cable for wired listening will help preserve power on road trips. All hail the Sony Headphones Connect app Some say it’s the sound that makes Sony headphones special. Others say it’s the battery life. I say it’s the multi-platform companion app (iOS/Android). Sony Headphones Connect is one of the more feature-laden apps available and opens the door for personalization across multiple performance verticals. Sound settings like Ambient Sound Control and EQ are easy to access and operate. Toggle controls make enabling functions simple. Most importantly, the app saves and applies all changes to every recognized device. Automatic firmware updates keep these headphones fresh with the latest software and features (when applicable). What we didn’t like about them They’re missing many exclusive Sony features Access to all of Sony’s primetime features (e.g., 360 Reality Audio, DSEE) is generous for $130. However, you’ll have to pick up the more expensive WH-1000XM4 or XM5 to receive Sony’s full feature set. Smart controls like Quick Attention and Speak-to-Chat are absent. That means you can’t lower volume to 10% by holding your hand over the right earcup or by speaking out loud. Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec for high-res audio doesn’t come part of the package either. Neither does NC Optimizer to automatically adjust ANC based on your head characteristics and environment. Safe Listening seemed like an obvious addition since it helps prevent hearing loss, yet it’s MIA. The WH-CH720N are even missing basics like touch controls and wearing detection for auto-pause/play. Physical buttons make up the headphones control scheme and they produce solid tactility to ensure intended commands are met. A flimsy design Many of Sony’s low-cost headphones have a bland aesthetic and mediocre build quality. An all-black plastic frame makes up the WH-CH720N’s entire composition, along with foam padding on the earpads and headband that provide adequate comfort. The extenders are lengthy to accommodate listeners with large heads. The use of plastic makes these headphones incredibly light. At the same time, the material attracts scuffs and scratches and won’t survive tumbles onto hard surfaces. Dropping them from a significant height may end up cracking the casing and expose the internals. Bottom line Sony didn’t have to release an entry-level noise canceller, but the company has managed to disrupt the cheap ANC headphone market by giving us a budget alternative to the beloved WH-1000XM5 that lives up to the brand name. The combination of terrific audio and ANC mixed with upmarket sound technologies make the WH-CH720N an unbeatable deal. Not everything is a hit. More could have been done to enhance the WH-CH720N’s design. Also, the exclusion of signature features feels like a missed opportunity to showcase Sony’s latest innovations to a newer audience. Thankfully, these complaints are more nitpicks than flaws, further increasing the WH-CH720N’s value as a bargain sound-blaster that meets the highest standards.