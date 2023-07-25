After months of leaks and speculation, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are now official and up for pre-order. The latest entry in Sony’s award-winning Mark Series is a notable upgrade from the superb WF-1000XM4 that carries new features, stronger hardware, and a higher price tag of $300. Proprietary technologies like 360 Reality Audio, DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), and LDAC codec support are all accounted for, along with adaptive active noise cancellation and ambient listening modes. The new V2 processor and integrated noise canceling QN2e chip help boost overall performance. Changes to the design also improve wearability. We’ve had the opportunity of thoroughly testing the product for a week. Unfortunately, Sony delayed the launch of its Auto Play app and the latest Sony Headphones Connect app update due to technical issues, which has made most special features unavailable. Our full Sony WF-1000XM5 review will be available once Sony works out their software kinks. In the meantime, here’s a hands-on look at what could be the market’s best true wireless earbuds. What we liked about them Category-leading sound and noise cancellation — so far It’s tough grading the WF-1000XM5’s audio quality and noise cancellation without access to the Headphones Connect app. I had no way of testing signature features (360 Reality Audio with headtracking, EQ, DSEE) or adjusting the ANC settings. Sony’s new Low Latency mode was also unavailable. Despite these setbacks, the WF-1000XM5 produced exceptional sound that was enhanced when listening to music on hi-res streaming services. The brand-new Dynamic Driver X unit pumped out crystal-clear audio with minimal distortion. Bass was a little more refined than it was on the WF-1000XM4, while mids and highs remained crisp and sharp. Apple Music and Spotify streaming ran smoothly, though I preferred Tidal for its MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) tracks that reveal every detail and nuance in complex recordings. The WF-1000XM5 reproduced everything with precision. The default ANC setting worked extremely well for keeping background noise absent from the soundscape. I wore the buds many times on my balcony and wasn’t disturbed by loud pool-goers or the construction taking place in the garden. Chatty consumers at the grocery store went unnoticed, along with the hi-speed trains that pass by every hour near my house. What I missed most was Sony’s 20-level Ambient Sound mode since it provides full control over how much noise you want to hear. The feature was still effective for communicating with the missus around the house and it increased environmental awareness when out on strolls with my toddler. As of right now, I would say Sony’s ANC technology is on par with the class-leading Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. A beautiful design made even more refined Sony flexed its creative muscle when crafting the WF-1000XM4, which was a complete revamp of the elongated and unflattering WF-1000XM3. I had questioned the WF-1000XM5’s slight facelift based on the leaked images. Then I fell in love with it after unboxing the buds. The WF-1000XM4’s full matte finish complemented their striking design, but the WF-1000XM5’s matte touch panel with polished plastic shell is even more stunning. You get a nice blend of textures that look as good as they feel. The protruding ANC mic housings have been replaced with small wind-resistant mesh grilles that sit flush at the bottom of each touch panel. IPX4 certification protects the buds from sweat and heavy splashing. Sony made these buds 25% smaller and 20% lighter than their predecessor, which is evident the moment you wear them. Sliding them into my ears felt less cumbersome. The memory foam tips formed a tight seal that provided pleasant comfort and terrific on-ear stability. I wore the buds for four-hour stretches throughout the day and never felt fatigued. The charging case is also lighter, slimmer, and smaller than the previous version. On the front is a tiny LED, while the back features a pairing button and USB-C charging port. Overall, you’re looking at one handsome audio product. Plenty of battery life and special features to go around The WF-1000XM5 maintains the series’ lengthy playtimes. Expect up to 8 hours with ANC on and 10 hours with ANC off. You’re getting more use per charge than luxury models like the AirPods Pro 2 (5.5 to 7 hours) and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 (6.5 to 7 hours). Sony’s charging case holds between 24 to 36 hours, depending how you use the buds, and comes with stronger quick charging than the previous versions — a three-minute charge now gets you one hour of listening time. This surpasses the AirPods Pro 2’s Fast-Fuel charging (five minutes = one hour). The case also supports Qi-enabled wireless charging. I previously mentioned key sound features like 360 Reality Audio, ANC/Ambient Sound, EQ, DSEE, and LDAC. The Headphones Connect app has plenty more features to play with. You can assign different control schemes and enable on-board volume controls. Shortcuts like Spotify Tap automatically pull up the service and play a favorited playlist when double-pressing the ANC button. There’s the option of choosing between hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant, both of which demonstrate great speech recognition to execute voice commands accurately. Turning on Quick Attention lowers volume to 10% when performing a long-press, while Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses content when detecting your voice. Multipoint technology allows for pairing to two devices simultaneously. Rounding out the app are battery level indicators for both buds and the charging case, toggle controls for multiple functions, a music player, and firmware updates. The Auto Play app was set to launch alongside the WF-1000XM5, but it’s still in beta and unavailable right now. It links to Spotify, Endel, and Apple Music and lets you play music at preferred times. Audio notifications can also be enabled to keep track of important events without turning to your phone. What we didn’t like about them What’s going on with the apps? Beta apps are prone to performance issues. That’s understandable. At the same time, Auto Play is touted as a key selling point of the WF-1000XM5 and something that Sony seemed confident in delivering ahead of launch. Clearly, that didn’t happen. More disappointing is the latest Headphones Connect update being MIA. You can’t even pair the buds to the app or access basic functions like the music player. Let’s hope that these get fixed when the buds hit retailers on July 27th. Bottom line (so far) So, are the Sony WF-1000XM5 the best wireless earbuds out there? Time will tell, though I’m confident they will be once Sony fixes their software situation. These buds have the makings of a five-star product, backed by excellent ANC and superior sound. New hardware and constructive design changes elevate audio and call quality. Having no access to Sony’s signature features right now is a bummer, especially since 360 Reality Audio and DSEE upscaling are game changers. Even so, the WF-1000XM5’s sonic presentation is still levels above the competition and well worth the premium.