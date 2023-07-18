Our quick take: The SoFi Checking and Savings account offers a convenient way to manage your finances with no monthly fees and a competitive 4.40% APY on savings. The checking account provides free ATM withdrawals at thousands of ATMs around the country and has a generous $250 welcome bonus for new customers. Pros: Cons: Best for: The SoFi Checking and Savings account is best suited for digitally focused individuals who prefer online and mobile banking, fee-free accounts and competitive interest rates on their savings. Click here to learn more about SoFi and to open an account. What is the SoFi Checking and Savings account? The SoFi Checking and Savings account is an online banking product consisting of two types of linked accounts. It combines the convenience of an online checking account and savings account with the security of an FDIC-insured bank. The account has no maintenance fees, a competitive APY, no-ATM-fee withdrawals (at 55,000 Allpoint machines) and a welcome bonus of up to $250 for qualifying deposits. The full $250 bonus requires direct deposits totaling $5,000 or more within 25 days. A lower $50 bonus requires just $1,000 in direct deposits in the same timeframe. It also provides helpful features like discounts of up to 15% at select local businesses, 4.40% APY on savings deposits and FDIC insurance of up to $250,000. And through the SoFi Insured Deposit Program, account holders can receive up to $2 million in FDIC insurance. There are no minimum deposits for the SoFi Checking and Savings account, though a $1,000 monthly direct deposit is required to activate overdraft protection. Note that SoFi brands opening both the checking and savings account as SoFi Plus. This includes other perks, too, like a 0.25% rate discount on personal loans, career coaching and financial planning, among others. Advantages of the SoFi Checking and Savings account The SoFi Checking and Savings account offers several advantages. To start, these accounts have no monthly maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements. This can save customers money and make it more affordable to manage their finances. The SoFi Savings account also provides a 4.40% APY, while the checking account offers a $250 cash bonus for new customers who deposit $5,000 or more within 25 days. Note that you must have direct deposits into your SoFi accounts to get the full 4.40% APY on your savings. While SoFi has limited in-person banking options, customers get free access to ATMs at over 55,000 locations worldwide. Likewise, it is FDIC insured and provides a very user-friendly mobile app where customers can manage all their banking needs. The inclusion of a shop-local discount program can also add up to substantial savings for some customers. SoFi also allows customers to create “money vaults,” which are subaccounts that can be set up for specific savings goals. For example, you can set up a vault for a vacation fund, a new car, phone or anything else you’re saving up for. You can even set up debit card round-ups to be deposited into these vaults so you can meet your goals faster. This is a nice way to designate savings for specific purchases. Overall, the SoFi Checking and Savings account offers a range of features that can benefit individuals who are looking for a digital banking experience with competitive interest rates and added convenience features. While SoFi’s Checking and Savings accounts offer various advantages, it’s always a good idea to compare them with other banking options available to ensure they align with your specific needs and preferences. Disadvantages of the SoFi Checking and Savings account Despite its advantages, the SoFi Checking and Savings account also has some disadvantages that potential customers should consider. For starters, SoFi is an online bank with limited branch access. If you prefer to bank in person and frequently deposit cash, then you might want to consider a different bank. Since everything is online, customer support is handled via email and phone. While the account offers fee-free ATM withdrawals within the Allpoint network, the SoFi debit card charges a 1.10% foreign transaction fee for purchases made abroad. This is less than most debit cards charge, but you can avoid this fee entirely with the right credit card. It’s also worth noting that while the Savings account earns 4.40% APY, the rate for the checking account is just 1.20% with direct deposits. While SoFi advertises overdraft protection for the checking account, only accounts with $1,000 monthly direct deposits are eligible. These stipulations are worth noting, especially if you don’t plan on using direct deposit or carrying large balances in your account. Also, note that while 4.40% APY is a competitive rate, some banks offer higher returns. For example, the Bask Bank Interest Savings Account — one of our favorite high-yield savings accounts — currently offers 4.85% APY. Should you open a SoFi Checking and Savings account? The decision to open a SoFi Checking and Savings account depends on your individual financial needs and preferences. It’s a good option if you’re looking for an online bank with a competitive savings account APY, no minimum balance requirements, no monthly fees and a $250 checking account bonus for new customers. It can be a good fit if you don’t mind having to do most of your banking online. Even domestically, you might have trouble finding a convenient ATM location in every city with a traditional bank. Being able to use over 55,000 ATMs and not pay fees is a huge bonus. To give you an idea of how significant this is, Chase has a network of 16,000 ATMs while Wells Fargo has just 12,000. Ultimately, whether you should open a SoFi Checking and Savings account depends on if you’re OK trading a traditional banking experience for high APY and no fees. Before opening a SoFi Checking and Savings account — or any other financial product — it’s important to carefully consider your financial goals and preferences to determine if they align with the account’s offerings. Click here to learn more about SoFi and to open an account. Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best credit cards available right now. Get all the latest personal finance deals, news and advice at CNN Underscored Money.