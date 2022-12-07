Anyone who’s ever tightened a limp bra strap, tugged at a pinching underwire or, cringe, taken a deep breath only to discover a too-tight band, well, they know the pain of an ill-fitting bra. And while there are thousands of bra options on the market — all of which promise comfort, support, sexiness and myriad other selling points — only a small fraction actually deliver on those promises.

Which brings me to Skims’ latest innovation: The undergarments brand founded by Kim Kardashian recently dropped a “system of bra solutions” that has been three years in the making. Claiming to provide incredible support and the best shape while “feeling like you’re wearing nothing,” Skims rolled out a slew of new bra styles to complement the cozy bralettes they’ve become known for since the brand first launched. (Side note: I stan the Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette, and could write an entire story about why I love that style alone, but mainly you need to know it’s supportive, cozy and sexy all at once and I wear it 24/7… even when I’m sleeping.)

“Guys, these are the most comfortable bras you’ll ever wear,” said Kardashian in an official teaser for the bras posted on YouTube. “I’ve always found bras to be so uncomfortable and constricting, my bra was the first thing I’d take off when I got home. We started to develop underwire bras because I really wanted to figure out how to blend the comfort and ease of a bralette with the shape and support of an underwire bra.”

To get there, Skims conducted a year of fitting trials and wear tests, where women of every shape and size put the bras through the wringer. “The feedback we received means that there really is a bra style here that fits every single need, shape, want that you can possibly imagine,” said Kardashian.

It’s no secret I’m a fan of Skims ever-expanding wares. From swimwear to the viral Fendi collab, I’ve been perpetually impressed not only with the accurate sizing, fit and Instagrammability of it all, but most importantly the quality. But whereas the previous Skims lingerie was more about cozy options, with this latest rollout, Kardashian entered the “serious bra” world. How did they hold up?

What we like about Skims bras

I tested the No Show Molded Unlined Demi Bra ($58), which is available in 32A to 44F sizes. Light as a feather and whisper-thin, this bra is proof that Kardashian was not joking when she said she wanted it to feel like you’re wearing nothing. IRL, when holding the raw-cut mesh bra, it actually looks and feels like stockings. When I put it on, I have to say it felt like no other bra I’ve ever tried on. Like most women, I’ve been covering up my chest in padded or lined bras for decades to avoid nip slips, so my mind was actually a little blown when I put on this completely sheer and unlined bra. It was totally liberating and sort of made me feel like a ’90s supermodel.

No Show Molded Unlined Demi Bra Skims

Having tested the bra for more than a month, I can say that I’m still obsessed with it. It’s super sexy and gives off a braless look under clothes — you can see nipple outlines through thinner material, so keep that in mind when you’re considering buying! Most importantly, it’s chock full of support via the comfortable underwire and the fit was accurate, with zero gaping or pinching. I also love the seamless nature of the fabric, which has an invisible edge and seemingly lies completely flat on your skin. One downside: The silky straps (which I looove) can become a little loose after a full day of wear and usually require tightening.

We also had a reviewer test out the Naked Plunge Tank Bra ($58), which is a wireless, full-coverage option that comes in sizes XXS to 5X. Comprised of nylon-spandex blend fabric, the second-skin bra is also incredibly supportive, even for larger busts. “I had a Large DD and found the fit to be spot on,” said our reviewer. “The bra itself is quite stretchy, so it’s forgiving size-wise, but I felt it was just the right amount of snug without feeling suffocating. I’ve basically refused to wear an underwire since before the pandemic, so in the last few years, I’ve tried a lot of wireless, pullover bras. The main issue with most of these bras is that they aren’t supportive enough for someone with a larger chest — Skims doesn’t have that problem. I found this bra to be ultra-supportive and smoothing, not to mention extremely comfortable.” Beyond that, she also found that the bra produced just the right amount of cleavage and that the wide straps were not only comfortable, but also invisible under clothing.

Naked Plunge Tank Bra Skims

A third reviewer was able to test the Naked Scoop Bra ($44) for us and declared it, “One of the most comfortable bras I’ve tried.” Buttery soft and stretchy to boot, the full-coverage, wireless bra comes in sizes XXS to 5X and features adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure. “This is so much more comfortable than the underwire bras I own,” she said. “It’s like a combination of a bralette, sports bra and traditional bra all in one. It’s lightweight like a bralette, supportive and simple like a sports bra and gives a nice foundation like a traditional bra. It also has slightly wider straps than traditional bras, which adds some extra support.” And what about negatives? Our reviewer found none! And even added that she wants this style in multiple colors.

Naked Scoop Bra Skims

What we didn’t like about Skims bras

Two of the bras we tested — one a Naked style, one a Weightless option — had abrasive seams that irritated our skin. While likely a one-off design flaw, in both instances we stopped wearing the bra because of the discomfort.

Though a huge fan of the bra, the reviewer of the Naked Plunge Tanks did note that the conservative-cut of the bra would rule out skimpier tops, and that the bottom of the tank tended to roll up a bit, requiring her to pull it down throughout the day.

Bottom line

Skims

When it comes to fit, comfort and design, Skims reigns supreme. And the wireless and underwired bra options we tested proved to be incredibly supportive, even for larger chests. Speaking of, we are here for the size inclusivity! With sizes XXS to 5X, 32A to 44F, Skims has an option for every body type out there.

And the brand handily beats out the competition when it comes to cache. With 4.5 million Instagram followers — not to mention Kardashian’s 333 million followers — Skims creates a frenzy of excitement around each and every new product launch with lots of sneak peeks and previews. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on an item, the hype delivers, especially in the sexy department. Whether you’re wearing a soft tank bra or a completely sheer balconette bra, you’re going to channel the brand’s provocative joie de vivre, which is worth the price of admission.