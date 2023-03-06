Like most people who have a smartphone, I use mine everyday. It comes with me pretty much everywhere and I’d be a little lost without it. That’s why I love the Sinjimoru Silicone Cell Phone Strap. For just $11, it gives me more confidence that I won’t drop or damage my phone during my daily commutes, workouts or impromptu photo sessions.

How I found the Sinjimoru Silicone Cell Phone Strap

Admittedly, I love a good mirror selfie. But, capturing the perfect fit check in crisp focus was a real challenge for me since my hands are a bit small and have a hard time managing both holding and pressing buttons on my iPhone 11. Using two hands ruins the aesthetic of a mirror pic, so I set out to find something that would let me steady my phone but still allow me to easily navigate apps with one hand.

I thought about buying a PopSocket or similar style grip, but I wasn’t in love with the idea of sticking something to the back of my phone case and was concerned with how it might add bulk to my phone. I settled on the Sinjimoru Silicone Cell Phone Strap since it hooks around my phone case instead of attaching to it. Plus, at less than a millimeter thick, I figured it wouldn’t add bulk. Also, the fact that it came in black meant I could keep my black on black minimal phone aesthetics in line.

Jillian Tracy/CNN Underscored

After having the Sinjimoru Strap on my phone for about a year now, I have to say — at the risk of sounding a bit dramatic — I truly cannot imagine life without it. Everytime I pick up my phone, I instinctively slip my hand under the strap and it has completely changed how I interact with my device.

Why it’s a score

Now, although yes, I did by the Sinjimoru Strap for better mirror selfies, I also was in the heat of training for my first marathon and knew I wanted something that would allow me to run with my phone in my hand without fearing that it might come loose and get damaged. It works perfectly for that as well, and in the year I’ve used it, it’s never once come undone from my case or broken apart. In fact, it really shows no signs of wear at all for something that gets used multiple times daily.

Unlike PopSocket-designed phone aids that require you to have some level of tensioned grip, as long as the Sinjimoru Strap is behind most of the length of your fingers, you can keep your hand completely relaxed making for a more comfortable texting, calling or scrolling experience. The silicone strap itself takes just seconds to apply to your phone case and is very comfortable. It’s super easy to stretch and slide your hand under, creating a tight grip that secures your phone without digging into the skin or sliding around. At less than a millimeter thick, the strap still allows my phone to slide in and out of all my pockets with ease, which is part of the reason why I barely notice it’s there.

Jillian Tracy/CNN Underscored

For just $11, the strap gives me an extra piece of mind that my quite expensive phone won’t get jostled out of my hand and run over by an oncoming subway car if I stumble on a platform or get lost down a sewer grate as I try to search for directions on the street. It also gets rid of the pinky strain that comes from propping up the bottom of your phone all the time and is great insurance if you’re the kind of person who is willing to hold their phone up high or over ledges to snap the perfect photo.

The Sinjimoru Strap has become so integrated into my daily life that I forget I bought it — it just feels like a natural extension of my phone. If you’re someone who is accident prone, always on the move or just who just wants to feel a little more secure, you can’t go wrong with this phone strap.