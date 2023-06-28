Shokz made its name as the go-to brand for open-ear workout headphones. Using bone conduction technology to deliver sound not through the air but through your cheekbone, their products, including the Shokz OpenRun Pro — a sturdy bone-conduction headphone aimed at runners and other fitness enthusiasts who need to stay aware of their surroundings — allow you to listen to your music, podcasts, or calls while still staying plugged into your surroundings. The downside? They sound dull and tinny compared to traditional sealed headphones.

But the brand-new Shokz OpenFit headphones ($180) are completely different. Instead of conducting sound waves through your bones, it uses what the company calls “air conduction” technology — a tiny, very directional speaker provides sound on par with traditional headphones, but without sealing up your ears. The main result: way better sound quality.