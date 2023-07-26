Weighted blankets help some people relieve stress and anxiety, achieve overall relaxation and are even used to alleviate sleep issues. If you’re looking for the benefits of a weighted blanket and want something warm and snugly without being bulky, the new Saatva Weighted Blanket is the one for you. What we liked about the Saatva Weighted Blanket I’ve tested over a dozen weighted blankets, many made from plush fabrics such as fleece, sherpa and faux-fur. But even among those the Saatva blanket stands out with its velvety outer fabric. In testing, I liked that the Saatva weighted blanket felt snuggly without feeling overwhelming or suffocating like some other furry blankets — and even though it was very cozy, I never overheated. The velvet fabric is made with 100% cotton so it’s more breathable than other types of velvet made out of synthetic fibers that don’t breathe, which can lead to overheating. Even the beads are made of an all natural material: glass, in this case, rather than plastic weights. A common complaint about weighted blankets is that the beads which provide the weight can move around, making noise and after a while creating uneven weighting. I’ve encountered this issue in some lower-cost alternatives I’ve tried that skimped on construction and allowed the weighted beads to roll around, making the blankets noisy and eventually shifting the weights to the point that the blankets were not as comfortable. The Saatva blanket solves this problem by adding cotton batting to the blanket to keep the beads in place — it’s a nice detail, and makes a difference. The Saatva comes in two weights and sizes: a single blanket weighing 12 pounds and a queen/king-sized 20-pound blanket. Either way, two color options are available, taupe or graphite. If you decide it’s not for you, Saatva has a 45-day return policy. The single size is ideal for relaxing on the couch and the queen/king size is thin so it’s not adding bulk to your bed. No matter if it’s displayed on your bed or thrown over on your couch, it looks stylish with the velvet fabric and quilted diamond pattern. What we didn’t like about the Saatva Weighted Blanket My only gripe about this blanket is that relative to some competitors it’s pricey. Beyond that, like all weighted blankets, it can also be difficult to launder because of its weight and thus bulk when wet (a blanket that weighs 20 pounds to begin with is very heavy once soaked, and likely too heavy for your home washing machine. Saatva thus recommends dry cleaning only when necessary. Bottom line Overall, the Weighted Blanket is a solid pick for someone who wants a weighted blanket that’s cozy, plush and snuggly but not overly warm. It’s very well made, and Saatva hasn’t cut any obvious corners — the construction details mean it should provide comfort for a long time. While it isn’t as warm as many faux-fur and plush weighted blankets, the Saatva isn’t really meant as a cooling blanket, so for those who run hotter we suggest you look at either Bearaby’s Cotton Napper if you want something chunky and cozy that’s still breathable, or the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket if you’re looking for something made of cooling materials for the warmest months.