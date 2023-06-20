The Ride1Up Turris is a new adventure-oriented touring model from the affordable mail-order electric bicycle brand. The Turris is a hybrid e-bike put together more along the lines of what’s known in Europe as a “trekking” bike — with an upright riding position that resembles a casual, townie bike, fenders and integrated headlight like a tourer, and thick tires and front suspension suited for country roads and multi-use trails.

With a powerful 750-watt motor and large battery it’s got plenty on tap for long days of exploring. And while it isn’t as slick or sporty as a city bike Velotric Thunder 1 or as utility-oriented as the RadRunner 2, its inexpensive, well built, and versatile enough for most paved and not-so-paved surfaces. It’s a bit heavy, and as a direct-to-consumer bike-in-a-box assembly is more involved than some other models we’ve tested, but the Turris gives you a lot for your money.

Ride1Up Turris An e-bike that can get you anywhere you need to go, at an affordable price Ride1Up The Turris has a powerful 750W motor, a big battery, quality components and a solidly constructed frame and wheelset that can handle most trips short of singletrack, all at a more affordable price than similarly spec'd competitors. $1295 at Ride1Up

What we liked