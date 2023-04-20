The entry-level model in REI’s house-brand e-bike lineup, the Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 is a near-perfect utility bike for the first-time e-bike rider or anyone electric-curious and looking for an affordable new ride.

The Generation e1.1 has an impressive component spec for the money, rides well, fits a huge range of people and while it’s price is very competitive with direct-to-consumer brands that leave you to fend for yourself mechanically, you get the easy access to bike-shop support that comes with REI’s brick-and-mortar stores. If you want an e-bike that’ll get you and your stuff from A to B with minimum fuss and don’t need a whole lot of bells and whistles, it’s hard to think of a better solution.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 A great, affordable all-around e-bike for everyone, backed by REI REI With a solid component spec, dependable motor and brakes and a compact frame that fits a wide range of riders, the Generation e1.1 is a great utility e-bike for almost any rider — and you can even test ride it and get it serviced at any of REI's bike shops. $1,499 $1,199 at REI

What we liked

The hub drive and battery on the Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 are supplied by Bafang — it's great to see a name-brand motor and electronics on a bike at this low a price. Michael Berk/CNN Underscored

A nimble, easy-handling bike with enough capacity for everyday

The Generation e1.1 is built around a compact aluminum frame with an extended integrated luggage rack, ricing on 20-inch wheels. At 54 pounds it’s about average for commuter/recreational e-bikes, but the low center of gravity, small wheels, suspension fork and compact overall dimensions give it an easy-handling, secure ride that should make even occasional riders feel confident negotiating any reasonable terrain.

We tested the bike over several weeks of everyday errands — grocery hauling, appointments, mail and package runs and the like — in our hilly neighborhood, negotiating several significant grades that top out at 12% and the e1.1 always felt surefooted ascending and descending, even in wet conditions on cracked, gravely asphalt. It’s well balanced with loads right up to the suggested limit (with a few limitations that we’ll cover below).

Fits a huge range of riders

The one-size-fits-all e1.1 serves a size range from 5’ 0” up to 6’ 3”, which is something we really like to see in everyday utility bikes overall and in e-bikes in particular. These vehicles don’t really requires the specific fits of performance bikes and it’s really nice to have an errand runner that can serve a whole household — it’s like having an extra stationwagon around that anybody can hop on to run to the store.

Smart, utilitarian component choices

Hydraulic brakes give you solid, easy-to-modulate stopping power, even when the bike is loaded. Michael Berk/CNN Underscored

At this price, we’re used to seeing e-bikes with component specs clearly rooted more in cost savings than utility. The e1.1. Is a refreshing surprise, with a name-brand hub drive motor and battery from Bafang and a capable set of Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with oversized 180mm rotors providing dependable power and stopping ability that’s beyond what’s offered by most of the direct-to-consumer brands offering e-bikes at a similar price.

Running lights, a simple display that gives you feedback on power modes, runtimes, and the like and comfortable grips, and saddle round out the package. The 350-watt motor isn’t going to win any races, but it’s very capable getting the bike up to speed and we regularly got the spec’d 30-40 mile range out of a battery charge.

Initially, this bike shipped with an undersized chainring, which made it easy to spin the bike out under pedaling power on flat ground or descending, but after feedback from professional reviewers and consumers REI/Co-op revised the spec and now supply a more appropriate 48-tooth chainring up front, neatly solving the problem (and giving us more confidence in the brand’s support for this model and the Generation e lineup overall.

REI store and company support gives it an edge over direct-to-consumer e-bikes

The biggest problem facing the direct-to-consumer bike purchaser is assembly. While bike assembly isn’t exactly rocket science, it does take a bit of know how to assemble a bicycle safely and the relative weight and bulk of e-bikes can make e-bikes especially difficult for a solo buyer to put together.

While some mail-order brands have gotten very creative with packaging that lets them ship a bike in a state that requires only minimal assembly, and almost all of the bikes we’ve tested have done a good job in supplying toolkits and video instructions to help buyers assemble their bikes, REI simply takes advantage of their network of 170 brick-and-mortar shops with onsite bike mechanics. If you purchase a Generation e, you get in-store assembly and a year (or 2, if you’re an REI member) of free adjustments.

Since many e-bike purchasers — especially those shopping for lower-priced models — aren’t necessarily experienced bicycle mechanics, this makes the Generation e1.1 a great option for first-=time buyers.

Plus — and this is a great benefit — if you’re near an REI you can test-ride before you buy, which isn’t likely with a bike from a direct-to-consumer brand. It’s something that gives it the edge over popular mail-order models, like the Rad Power RadRunner 2.

What we didn’t like

The only real downside of the Generation e1.1 is the integrated luggage rack design. It's sturdy and can carry heavy loads or child seats just fine, but the rear-mounted pannier hook mounts and lack of a vertical column can make it difficult to secure most standard panniers, whether they use a bungee-and-hook or an Ortlieb-style plastic retainer clip. Michael Berk/CNN Underscored

Carrying capacity is limited by frame and rack design

We didn’t find much to complain about with the Generation e1.1, but nothing’s perfect. The integrated rack is a nice idea, but we didn’t love the overall design. The lower anchor points for pannier hooks are placed far to the rear, behind the dropouts, and they’re difficult to access for a secure attachment, making it unnecessarily hard to keep heavily loaded bags secure. There isn’t a centrally placed vertical support strut either, meaning there’s not a good place to secure the Ortleib-style plastic clips used by many modern pannier designs either.

We had better luck strapping heavy loads to the top of the rack with bungies. While this was perfectly secure, with the load up high it makes the bike less stable than it could be in more securely anchored panniers. We imagine that many purchasers will either use the lengthy rack for a child seat or stick a basket on top for light load hauling, but if you’re tempted to run the bike up to its 59-pound cargo load limit on a regular basis it’s something to keep in mind.

A minor note, but the compact frame design (there’s no traditional front triangle), places the top bottle cage in a position that may interfere with the knees of taller riders when mounting or dismounting — again, this is a very minor issue, but something to be aware of.

Bottom line

It’s hard to find fault with the Generation e1.1 — REI/Co-op has done a great job putting together a bike with real bike shop support at a price that’s competitive with direct-to-consumer brands, and that’s a very compelling proposition for new e-bike purchasers. If you’re in the market for a first e-bike and want something utilitarian you can share with household, family or friends it should be on your list. It even looks pretty snazzy in its range of earthtones and cool colors.