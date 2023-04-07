Traveling can be a daunting task for even the most seasoned of adventurers. Between delays and cancellations, lost luggage, uncomfortable seats, loud neighbors and much more, there’s a lot that can make what should be a straightforward travel journey less than ideal. So when a product comes around that helps to relieve some of those travel pains, we’re interested.

Enter the Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount. Sitting with your neck cranked at a 45-degree angle to watch a film on your phone is not an option if you want to arrive at your destination without severe stiffness and pain. This small yet effective phone mount is meant to serve as the perfect solution to any in-flight entertainment viewing difficulties.

I tried the Perilogics Phone Mount on a recent flight, and it’s become a staple in my travel wardrobe — and beyond. Here’s why.

How I found the Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount

I’ve flown a lot. As in, for several years, I’ve been averaging more than 100,000 miles flown per year (minus the largely stationary pandemic years, of course). The one issue that’s always existed for me: how to watch my favorite downloaded films and TV shows from my phone without cramping my neck.

Especially as more and more airlines are doing away with seatback entertainment screens, it’s become ever more important to bring your own entertainment. I stumbled on the Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount while scrolling through Amazon travel essentials, and I was intrigued by its nearly 10,000 positive reviews. And, as it turns out, this small but mighty device has single-handedly solved a painful travel problem for me.

Why it’s a score

This simple-to-use seatback phone holder is a game changer for travelers of all budgets. Not only is it a budget in itself at just $13, but everyone can use it if you’ve got something to watch on your phone that isn’t available as part of the in-flight entertainment system (think Netflix exclusives, YouTube videos and the like).

First off, it’s worth noting that this phone mount can work with just about any mobile device, regardless if you’re an Apple aficionado, a Google fanatic or anything in between. It worked with all of the Apple devices I tried — including while in a phone case. The company says that it can accommodate any screen up to 6.7 inches — in other words, all Apple iPhone devices will fit.

Once you’ve got your phone secured in the mount comes the fun part: getting it perfectly positioned for optimal viewing. This thing turns — like, a lot. The dual joints of the mount offer a multidirectional 360-degree rotation, allowing it to contort into some truly remarkable shapes. Ultimately, it’s finding the best way to situate the mount for a supreme horizontal viewing experience from your seat. And, as an added bonus, if you can arrange your phone in a manner that allows, you’ll still have access to your charging port to keep your device fully charged up for the full length of your movie.

Once you’re ready to stabilize the mount, expand the 1.5-inch clamp and attach it to a part of the seat directly in front of you. When I tried using the device on a recent flight, I attached it to the literature pocket above the tray table, which worked perfectly. The clamp itself is padded with silicone, so it won’t move around if you have to touch your screen or if your plane hits some turbulence. And, thanks to the silicone padding, the mount felt perfectly secure and capable of potentially holding my iPhone 12 Pro Max for hours on end.

My one slight gripe with the device was that the clamp was rather difficult to extend, requiring a bit of force to do so. For this reason, I recommend only attaching the mount to the seat in front of you when your phone is properly situated and you’re ready to stream so as to avoid disturbing your forward neighbor. Let’s face it, no one wants to be that annoying passenger who’s constantly banging the seat in front of them.

This travel game changer goes above and beyond in helping to improve the travel experience, and it can also fit in the palm of your hand. When you’re done using the device, fold it back up into its compact stature and store it in any travel backpack or carry-on bag. On my flight, I found the device to be small enough to fit in my pocket during boarding so I didn’t have to get up and access my backpack in the overhead bin.

It wasn’t until I returned home from my short weekend trip did I realize the number of other uses for the Perilogics Phone Mount. While it’s largely marketed as great for use on airplanes and in transit, it’s also a great tool to use at home. Tired of holding your phone in bed? Put it in its horizontal mode to sit flat on a bedside table. Want to watch a cooking tutorial while you’re making dinner? Clamp the mount onto a secure kitchen surface. For less than $15, this score of an item goes beyond use on a plane to help make at-home life more hands-free and convenient.

I love the Perilogics Phone Mount for its simple, effective structure and ability to solve one of the bigger points of in-flight comfort. I’ll be bringing it along on all of my upcoming summer trips and beyond.

