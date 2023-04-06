With the release of the Lumix S5II, Panasonic has done more than upgrade a popular camera. With the S5II, the company — which has stuck up until now to contrast-detect autofocus on its mirrorless cameras — has added phase-detect autofocus, finally offering a hybrid system. It’s also pretty affordable for what it offers. We put the S5II through its paces to help you decide if this new camera is right for you.

What we liked about it

Features and performance

The Lumix S5II quickly and accurately tracks focus and locks onto the subject you select using either the touchscreen or the rear-panel controls. Joshua Ellison/CNN Underscored

Since Panasonic has long concentrated on contrast-detect autofocus systems, the addition of phase-detect autofocus is the big story with the Lumix S5II, and in general the results are excellent, with some room for improvement. The addition brings Panasonic up to date with its mirrorless camera competitors, and delivers better overall focusing speed and accuracy, though the improvements are less noticeable for still photography than they are for video capture.

Panasonic’s new Phase Hybrid autofocus (which uses 779 focus points that pair new phase-detection capabilities with a new version of its older contrast-detect system) along with three subject-recognition modes — Human and Animal, Human, and Face/Eye — all work well, and as advertised. Autofocus during video shooting is particularly impressive, and we rarely encountered jitters or found the camera hunting for focus.

We tested the S5II with its LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens kit. It’s a solid, if unremarkable, performer and a good start if you are new to this lens system. The 20-60mm focal length might be limited for still photographers, but the wide angle of view is great for vlogging. If you really want to take advantage of the camera’s low-light capabilities, you will want a faster lens with a wider aperture.

The Lumix S5II kit includes a 20-60mm zoom; a little shorter than the standard 24-70mm but with a little extra width at the short end. Serious shooters will likely want to upgrade to something faster, though with the camera's good low-light performance the kit lens should give enthusiasts and newcomers solid results. Joshua Ellison/CNN Underscored

Low-light performance is excellent with both stills and video. Images were essentially noise-free up to ISO 6400, and while they started to break down at higher ISO, the grain produced is inoffensive and usable in a pinch.

Panasonic has added a new five-axis “Active I.S.” stabilization system that does a remarkable job reducing motion from handheld shooting. In our testing, we found that it can almost compete with a gimbal or tripod.

The S5II really shines for video-centric shooters who also want excellent still images. Panasonic has been a favorite for video, and the new autofocus system gives a big performance boost for tracking moving subjects and overall performance. The company has also included excellent in-body stabilization and a host of video formats and tools that make this a powerful and flexible machine for filmmaking and vlogging. As with many of today’s flagship cameras, this camera is pitched to multimedia content creators rather than just traditional photographers.

To serve those users, the S5II packs in a host of video features that compete with some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market. The benefits begin with a generous array of video formats that make the most of the camera’s large sensor.

The S5II captures video at 4K or 6K resolution at 30 frames per second using the full sensor. You can also shoot 4K at 60p, but only in a cropped APS-C mode. There is also a 10-bit, 3:2 “open gate” at 6K, which uses the full sensor width and makes it easy to crop to popular social media formats, like YouTube or Instagram. Because of the clever new internal cooling system, there are no recording limits for 4K video, though 6K is limited to 30 minutes.

You can shoot using a variety of color profiles, including V-LOG, that can be applied to both footage and images. Panasonic has a Real-Time LUTS feature that allows users to apply color-grading in camera, potentially saving time in post-processing. One missing feature is the ability to shoot ProRes and RAW video. However, Panasonic will soon introduce the S5IIx, which will support these formats for an extra $200.

And at just under $2,000 (body only) or $2,300 (with the 20-60mm kit lens), the S5II competes on features and performance with higher-priced cameras — specifically, it costs about $500 less than its closest competition, Sony’s A7 IV and Canon’s EOS R6 II. That’s still not exactly cheap, but the S5II should appeal to budget-conscious photographers, videographers and those who do both who want the full-frame experience and all the latest features.

Body and handling

The Lumix S5II's familiar top-panel controls offer plenty of access to still and video functions. Joshua Ellison/CNN Underscored

The S5II looks and feels a lot like its predecessor, the Lumix S5. The design hews closely to a traditional SLR body with large dials, a hefty grip and a rugged magnesium-alloy casing. While the body is slightly larger than the older model, it feels durable and well-balanced to grip and hold. All of the controls — from the dual command dials to the eight-direction joystick to the large red button for video recording — feel satisfying and reliable. The abundance of physical buttons, including programmable ones for easy customization, means you can easily change settings without using the digital menus. When you do need to dip into the menus, they are extensive and well-organized.

An articulating LCD screen makes getting the right angle easy for photo and video, though the tight placement on the small body can interfere with microphone and headphone cables if you're not careful. Joshua Ellison/CNN Underscored

The viewfinder is bright and clear at 3.69 million dots, another improvement over the previous model. The back of the camera features a 3-inch LCD touchscreen on a fully articulating arm. This allows you to monitor from almost any angle and quickly choose menu items and focus points.

The viewfinder is slightly taller compared to the S5’s, as Panasonic has incorporated an ingenious built-in fan. This is a small cosmetic change but a big advantage for video shooters; the cooling system prevents overheating and allows for virtually unlimited video recording. Despite the vents, the S5II is fully weather-sealed.

The S5II has dual card slots, both capable of handling fast UHS-II SD cards, allowing for continuous or alternating recording. The S5 only had one high-speed card slot, so this is another improvement that will especially benefit video shooters who are generating a lot of data and need the extra storage.

Panasonic has added a full-size HDMI port, compared to the micro HDMI on the previous model. There is also a USB-C port, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and microphone input.

The battery, which is not upgraded from the S5, is rated for about 370 shots or two hours of continuous video. While this slightly lags behind some of the competitors, it is good enough for a fairly busy day of shooting, though we would recommend keeping a backup battery or two. Users also have the option of keeping the camera charged over USB-C.

What we didn’t like about it

The S5II is not a particularly photo-centric camera. While it is capable of making beautiful images, the specs are a bit less generous for still photography than they are for video. Its burst rate is an adequate 7 fps with the mechanical shutter or 30 fps with electronic shutter. This is comparable to other cameras at this price point, and good enough for most situations, but the S5II is not the camera for serious sports and wildlife photography — pros and dedicated enthusiasts may not find this fast enough. A high-res mode can capture very large still images up to 96 megapixels but, because multiple images are stitched together as a composite, it only works with a tripod.

On occasion, we found that the autofocus could be confused by busy backgrounds and multiple moving subjects. This was more of an issue with still photography. Video performance is excellent, with almost no jitters or hunting.

One slightly confounding detail — especially given that this camera is so videographer-friendly, and video often involves the use of external microphones, storage devices, and other peripherals — is that the connections are placed such that cables interfere with the full range of movement of the tilt screen. Panasonic doesn’t have this issue with their GH6, another popular video-centric offering, but it is an annoyance here.

What is the difference between contrast-detect and phase-detect autofocus?

The Lumix S5II's hybrid autofocus system gave us fast, accurate focus with moving subjects under varied lighting conditions. Joshua Ellison/CNN Underscored

Phase-detect autofocus (or “PDAF”) works by comparing two perspectives — captured at slightly different angles — on the image being captured. By comparing and then reconciling the two views, the camera is able to judge depth and distance, driving the lens’ motor accordingly to bring the image into correct focus. Importantly, the camera can recheck focus without moving the lens.

Contrast-detect autofocus (that’s “CDAF” for short), on the other hand, works by looking for the point of greatest contrast between neighboring pixels in an image, on the assumption that such a point will be in focus.

Typically, phase-detect systems are quicker to establish focus and better at tracking moving objects, while contrast-detection systems are slower, but more accurate, especially when focusing on still subjects.

Hybrid systems employ sensors that use both methods (often along with machine-learning based subject-detection modes that hunt for known shapes, like eyes or human and animal outlines), and that’s the solution used on many DSLRs and mirrorless cameras nowadays for optimal performance in all conditions.

Why should I get a mirrorless camera?

A mirrorless camera is small and maneuverable, making it easy to capture great images on the fly. Joshua Ellison/CNN Underscored

Mirrorless cameras are a fast-growing segment of the market that have changed the game in recent years. Traditional SLR (Single Lens Reflex) and DSLR (Digital Single Lens Reflex) cameras, which have dominated camera design for nearly 100 years, use an internal, spring-loaded mirror to show you what the camera is seeing through your eyepiece.

Mirrorless cameras, on the other hand, look like DSLRs, have similar features and feature interchangeable lens mounts so you can pick optics appropriate to the subjects you want to shoot, but they are built more like point-and-shoot cameras or the camera in your phone, in that they don’t have an optical viewfinder, and the light from the lens illuminates the sensor directly. Meanwhile, an electronic viewfinder (EVF) reads information continuously from the sensor.

Because mirrorless cameras require less internal hardware, mirrorless bodies — even those with full-frame sensors and lenses — can be significantly smaller and lighter than DSLRs. This is a big part of the reason why they’re taking over the camera world, with leading manufacturers like Canon and Nikon reportedly ceasing the development of new DSLR models.

Should I get a full-frame camera?

The Lumix S5II's full-frame sensor produced impressive image quality in still and video modes. Joshua Ellison/CNN Underscored

Full frame means its sensor is equivalent in size to a frame of 35mm film, as opposed to the “cropped sensors” (also known as APS-C or Micro Four Thirds) in many popular digital cameras. The smaller sensors give an effective magnification of about 1.5x for APS-C and 2x for Micro Four Thirds, meaning that subjects appear closer than they would with a full-frame view.

Just a few years ago, full frame reliably outperformed APS-C on image quality, especially in low light. Today, the gap has narrowed considerably. Camera makers are packing robust features and stunning image quality into smaller bodies with smaller sensors that have upended some of the conventional wisdom on sensor size. This has become a hotly contested topic in photography circles, but it is still fair to say that full frame offers modest advantages in dynamic range, low-light performance, bokeh (background blur) and the ability to use wider and faster lenses.

Anyone considering a new camera should take a close look at the lenses available; lenses are as important to your final product as the body, if not more so, especially in a market that is so spoiled for choice. Fortunately, Panasonic offers a wide range of excellent full-frame compatible glass in the L Mount format, developed in conjunction with Leica and Sigma (who each manufacture a range of compatible lenses). If you already have a significant investment in another company or format, then you are probably better off with a body from that company — the improvements to the Panasonic system will not justify a change for most. If you are getting into the hobby, or have just decided to move up to full frame, Panasonic and the third-party manufacturers supporting the L Mount system have all the lenses you would need.

Bottom line

If you are a video-first shooter who also wants to take excellent pictures as well, it’s hard to think of a better value today than the Lumix S5II. At this price, it has few competitors in the full-frame market. If you are primarily a still photographer, you might prefer some recent offerings by Canon, Sony or Fujifilm. But everyone should find something to like about the S5II, and it will be exciting to see where Panasonic goes next.