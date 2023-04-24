The OXO 3 Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set is one of those small, inexpensive kitchen purchases that you find yourself relying on constantly, and for so much more than simple measuring. Not only does the food-grade BPA-free silicone make these cups heatproof, stain-resistant, durable, and easy to clean, but the range of sizes (half-cup, one-cup, and two-cups) comes in handy for so many aspects of meal prep — including melting butter, emulsifying vinaigrettes and sauces, and brewing iced tea.

The silicone cups are sturdy enough to hold any liquid, but can be squeezed to make pouring easier. And, the honeycomb design dissipates heat so you can even hold boiling water in these cups without burning your hand.

For under $25, the OXO 3 Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set is the last set of measuring tools you will ever need to buy, and can be used in so many other ways, they pay for themselves a hundred times over.

How I found the OXO 3 Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set

I cook both personally and professionally, and have long admired the combination of form and functionality for which the OXO brand is well-known. I own several OXO brand kitchen tools, but this set of liquid measuring cups is by far my favorite.

I have used (and broken) many glass measuring cups in the past, and am often hesitant about plastic cups because I don’t know what chemicals they may leech into my food when they come into contact with hot liquids. But these silicone cups can be dropped, microwaved and run through the dishwasher without fear. I’ve even used immersion blenders inside them because silicone self-heals from small cuts.

The versatility of silicone makes these measuring cups so much more useful than rigid cups. Traditional liquid measuring cups are wider and designed with a small handle that is usually awkward to grasp. But I’d like my grasp to be as comfortable and secure as possible when dealing with liquids in the kitchen, particularly hot ones. The taller shape of these cups and honeycomb design allows you to grasp them fully and even give a squeeze to help empty them. The pour spout is molded into the design and tapered to allow for a seamless flow of liquid without drippage; in the past, I have been frustrated by thickened glass pour spouts that make a mess.

The measurements (milliliters, ounces, and cups) are easy to read, clearly marked, and do not fade with time (I have had these cups more than a year and they are in constant use in my kitchen). Another nice feature is the ability to nest the cups for storage, saving space.

At a price of $23 on Amazon and free next-day shipping for Amazon Prime members (I am one), the OXO 3 Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set is one of the most inexpensive and easiest ways to up your food prep game.

Why it’s a score

One of the biggest benefits of the OXO 3 Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set is that it not only excels at its intended purpose, measuring liquids, but has dozens of bonus uses as well.

These are my go-to measuring cups, and the range of sizes covers all my measuring needs. I tend to use the half-cup size for smaller amounts of liquid, to ensure accuracy, but the 2-cup size is great for larger volumes. The measurements are clear and don’t fade with time or dishwashing, and the shape and construction of the cups makes them easy to handle and use comfortably. I also love how well they handle hot liquids without burning my hand. This attribute is also handy when you need to, say, reserve some of the water you boiled pasta in to later add to the sauce. The squeezable cup makes it easy to skim the exact amount you need out of the pot and set it aside, and works with other hot liquids and sauces as well.

Other than this, I find myself reaching for the OXO 3 Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set when I need to melt butter, coconut oil, or chocolate. They are my go-to when I make pancakes because I can pop one in the microwave to melt the butter and then add the rest of the ingredients for the batter to the same cup, then pour it with ease onto the griddle or skillet using the convenient pour spout. One dish, no mess. I have even used an immersion blender to fully blend the batter for crepes. I’ve made delightfully fluffy scrambled eggs and vinaigrettes for salad the same way.

Mornings have me using the smallest liquid measuring cup daily for steaming milk for my latte: I just heat it in the microwave and use an Aerolatte frother to foam it, then pour it on top of espresso. Prefer tea? I’m an avid ice tea drinker and like to steep the bag in boiling water in the largest of these silicone measuring cups, then remove the bag and pour the tea with a squeeze into a bottle. Refill the cup with water, pour that into the bottle, and I have a delicious batch ready to drink.

Lastly, the OXO 3 Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set are also extremely useful whenever you need to dissolve something, which usually requires warm to hot liquid. This process occurs more often than you might realize: making stock with bouillon cubes, dissolving sugar for simple syrup, and mixing cornstarch with water as a thickener for sauces. You can even use these silicone measuring cups as pinch bowls for spices and other prepped ingredients when you set out your mise en place.

Bottom Line

There are doubtless plenty of other creative uses for these cups, and I’ve only scratched the surface of their extreme versatility. Given their usefulness in the kitchen as well as their extreme durability, it’s fair to say that the OXO 3 Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set is a bargain. And once you try them, you will never consider going back to rigid glass or plastic measuring cups again.