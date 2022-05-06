Pour-over coffee can give you that rich, robust cup of joe that starts your day off right, but it can take a little more precision and panache than other methods. In our testing of pour-over coffee makers, the OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker proved to be the best choice for those who want to start adding pour-over coffee to their at-home menus.

• Related: Read more from our full testing of pour-over coffee makers

What we loved about it

If you love the idea of the ritual that comes with preparing a pour-over coffee each morning, the OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank isn’t going to let you indulge your technique as much as traditional pour-over gear — but it will have you happy and caffeinated in just a few minutes.

Unlike the other models we tested, this OXO version incorporates a plastic tank that sits on top of the plastic dripper. Clearly marked with measuring lines, it holds up to 12 ounces of water and regulates the drip for you, so there’s zero need to worry about pouring too much or too little water, getting the swirl just right, allowing enough time for the grounds to bloom and settle, etc.

Basically, you don’t have to work as hard as you would with most pour-over setups. All you need to do is fill the tank with as much hot water as you’ll need for your brew, and the OXO Brew does the rest.

There’s also a lid included, which helps keep your brew nice and hot and multitasks as a drip tray, keeping coffee from hitting your counter as you remove the dripper from your mug.

What we didn’t like about it

The coffee was not as robust as that produced by some of the other models; we found it to be a bit on the weak side. Since you fill the tank and let the OXO Brew do the actual brewing, you can’t manage the timing by adjusting your pour, but by experimenting with adding more grounds at a finer size, we were able to home in on a bolder brew.

Some reviews note that the OXO takes longer to brew than other models, but we timed it at 2 ½ minutes — on par with most every design tested. It requires No. 2 cone filters, but comes with 10 OXO unbleached filters in the box to get you started (pro tip: pre-wet your filter to prevent any “paper” taste from encroaching on your coffee). It’s also dishwasher safe and, as OXO offers with all its items, can be replaced or refunded at any time.

How it compares to other pour-over coffee makers we recommend

Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper Best pour-over coffee maker overall OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank Best pour-over coffee maker for beginners Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker Best pour-over coffee maker for multiple cups What we loved With three drip holes, the Kalita Wave enables more easily and evenly saturated coffee grounds. The maker produced a rich and robust single cup of coffee, was user friendly and easy to clean. Clearly marked with measuring lines, the OXO Brew's plastic tank holds up to 12 ounces of water and regulates the drip for you. With the OXO Brew, there’s zero need to worry about pouring too much or too little water, getting the swirl just right, allowing enough time for the grounds to bloom and settle, etc. This aesthetically pleasing coffeemaker also produces wonderfully light, delicious, flavorful coffee. An all-in-one model that serves as carafe, dripper and pitcher, it can brew up to eight cups at a time, making it a fantastic alternative for a couple or small group. What we didn't like Our one sour point with this dripper is the fact that you have to use special Kalita Wave white paper filters for brewing, which are a bit pricey at about $17 for 50. The coffee was not as robust as that produced by some of the other models; we found it to be a bit on the weak side. However, by experimenting with adding more grounds at a finer size, we were able to home in on a bolder brew. Obviously, it takes longer to brew eight cups and keeping all that coffee warm among fewer drinkers can be a challenge. This maker also requires special Chemex paper filters that aren’t exactly the cheapest. Key Specs Makes between 16 to 26 ounces in 2 ½ minutes Holds up to 12 ounces of water and self- regulates the drip. Makes coffee in about 2 ½ minutes Makes eight cups in a little over four minutes Price $24.99 $17.95 $46.68

The bottom line

If you’re looking for an inexpensive option that’s no fuss, no muss, the OXO Brew is worth a try. It’s a great option for beginners who are hoping to start their pour-over coffee journey, but more seasoned at home baristas who want to exercise their pour-over skills may want to look elsewhere.