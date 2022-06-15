The barrel-shaped NutriBullet feels like it could star in its own online series, perhaps titled Will it Juice? The three-inch wide feeding chute invites you to throw in apple halves and whole carrots that announce their transformation into juice with a low rumble. Plus, the moderately priced juicer’s useful accessories and dishwasher-safe parts make it a lot more likely that you’ll start juicing and continue with juicing.as
What we loved about it
The NutriBullet – which was surprisingly the lightest model we tested at 6.9 pounds – stacks together as quickly and intuitively as a LEGO brick wall. You simply stack the plastic pieces, then snap on a small metal loop that keeps everything in place. The 27-ounce juice pitcher has measurement markings and a snug-fitting lid with a froth separator. The NutriBullet comes with an equally well-thought-out set of accessories, including a pair of lidded glass containers and two sets of freezer trays that can be used for smoothies.
The juicer offers three settings – low, high, and turbo – designed to work from soft to harder fruits and veggies. While all of the speeds produced juice rapidly, the turbo setting did an effective job of grinding up leafy greens, ginger and carrot. The orange juice was full-bodied and the carrot juice was a brilliant color with a nice undercurrent of sweetness.
The NutriBullet shined when it came time to break it down. It was the quickest model to clean up. A rinse in the sink and a bit of scrubbing to get pulp off the stainless steel sieve before everything but the base went into the dishwasher.
What we didn’t like about it
While it wasn’t as heavy as some of the other models we tested, the height of the NutriBullet with the tamper atop vegetables required it to be on the front of the counter. It also took some coaxing to position the top of the juice container with the juice spout, although once in place all of the juice was caught in the container below.
The NutriBullet could grind through leafy greens, though it’s so loud on the turbo setting that it is difficult to have a conversation, and the resulting juice was a bit foamy. The pulp was also wetter than the masticating juicers we tested.
While it seems well-built and we don’t have immediate concerns, the NutriBullet also only has a one-year limited warranty, which may be a drawback if you’re thinking about your juicer as a long-term investment.
How it compares to other juicers we tested
|
The best juicer overall
|
The best budget juicer
|
The best personal juicer
|What we loved about it
|The quietest model we tested was easy to set up and break down. This juicer, with a 10-year warranty on the motor (and two year warranty on parts) produced clean, delicious juice because of a clever screen design.
|The affordable juicer assembles quickly and comes with useful accessories like glass juice containers and freezer trays. The oversized chute and dishwasher safe parts make juicing and clean-up a lot easier.
|The compact, budget-friendly juicer produced bright juice with brilliant color. Three different filters give you options for pulp if you like a bit more body in your orange juice.
|What we didn’t like about it
|You’ll be spending a lot of time with this juicer, prepping ingredients and washing parts by hand. It’s also the heaviest model we tested at just over 18 pounds.
|The vegetable juice was a bit foamy and the pulp is wetter than masticating juicers. The juicer, which was loud enough to make it hard to have a conversation on the turbo setting, also only has a one-year limited warranty.
|The small feed chute means plenty of prep work, lots of peeling and chopping before the juicing can start. Leafy greens occasionally got stuck in the chamber and juice tended to drip on the counter during disassembly.
|Key specs
|16.0” high x 7.8” wide x 8.8” length / 18.2 pounds
|17" high x 6.25" wide x 7” length / 6.9 pounds
|14.17” high x 6.89” wide x 13.78” length / 8.3 pounds
|Price
|$373
|$159
|$129