The NordicTrack 2450 is a commercial-grade treadmill that literally gives competitors a run for their money.

In addition to its upscale features, like automatic trainer control, a 22-inch swivel touchscreen and a foldable storage system, I was thrilled with the NordicTrack 2450’s scenic runs, which are available via a paid subscription to iFit for $39 per month or $324.96 per year. Led by professional trainers in far-flung locales all over the world, I was able to visit Iceland, Kauai and Oregon, all without ever missing a single school drop-off or work deadline.

At $2599, the NordicTrack 2450 is one of the priciest the company sells, yet still considerably less costly than the Peloton Tread ($3420). To find out if it’s worth the steep price, I spent a few weeks testing this treadmill. Here is everything you need to know before you invest.

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 NordicTrack The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 is a runner’s treadmill with a supercharged motor. Not only does it give you plenty of room for longer strides with its nearly 7 foot belt, but includes a built-in fan and a massive 22 inch swivel screen to help you easily take floor classes along with your runs. But it’s the iFit software and intelligent features which really make this one of our top picks.

What We Liked About It

Wide Variety of Classes

Scenic runs, walks and hikes are the focus of iFit’s extensive library. But the subscription service also offers other fitness options like core workouts, strength training, yoga, bootcamps and meditation classes, to name a few. And unlike many other popular services, there’s even on-demand cooking classes and live events to help you stay healthy.

The iFit library currently has nearly 9,500 classes, ranging anywhere from 10 to 60 minutes, and you can choose everything from marathon training programs to weight loss programs to progressive training programs. Of course, each of the instructors has a different personality so you’ll probably try a few before you find your faves. I personally liked Hannah Eden and Knox Robinson, whose colorful commentary kept workouts fun and interesting, ultimately helping time pass quickly — which is even more important during the more challenging runs. It may take a little trial and error, but with more than 240 world-class trainers to choose from, you’re sure to meet your match eventually.

Attractive design and intelligent features

The NordicTrack 2450 weighs 260 pounds and is nearly seven feet long. So yeah, it’s big. And because I was short on space and had to set it up in my living room, I was relieved that it’s also sleek and modern enough not to register as an eyesore.

I couldn’t help but “ooh and aah” over high-end features like the automatic fan, which was a godsend during sweaty interval runs. I also loved the large belt, which gave me plenty of room to run, jog or hike without feeling like I was about to fall off the machine. But what distinguishes the NordicTrack 2450 from the pack is the automatic trainer system.

Like many treadmill users, I’m always pushing buttons to find the perfect incline and speed. But with the NordicTrack 2450, you don’t have to worry about fiddling with any controls. If you’re taking an iFit class, the machine does all of the work for you, automatically matching the instructor’s exact speed and incline during classes so all you have to do is concentrate on enjoying your run. If your instructor is running a 10-mile run with a 4 incline, so will you.

Of course, sometimes you need to go faster or slower than your instructor, which is where the treadmill’s nifty SmartAdjust option comes in. This AI feature follows and scales each adjustment that you make during your workouts, then stores the information internally. Going forward, it will then adjust the speed and incline to suit your personal fitness ability. The more often you run, the more closely the computer customizes your iFit classes in the pre-recorded instructor-led hikes and runs.

Although all iFit-enabled NordicTrack equipment has these SmartAdjust and Automatic Trainer features, only the high-ender treadmills like the 2450 can go to the highest inclines, speeds and durations. The ess expensive models will eventually max out depending on their motor size and resistance level.

What We Didn’t Like About It

No storage, disorganized content

For such an expensive piece of equipment, I expected all the trimmings, so I was disappointed that there was no dock below the massive touchscreen to prop an iPad or book if you wanted to read or catch up on work while you work out. This treadmill also isn’t compatible with apps like Netflix and Hulu so you can’t watch movies or binge your favorite TV shows while you squeeze in a run. Your only options are to either take iFit classes or do a run in manual mode with a blank screen staring back at you.

My preference was to use the pre-programmed classes, but I did try the NordicTrack 2450 in manual mode to see how it compared to other treadmills. The running was fine if you’re OK listening to music or your favorite podcast on your iPhone. But I wouldn’t recommend splurging on such an expensive piece of equipment if you aren’t planning to use the iFit library on a regular basis. It’s one of NordicTrack’s biggest selling points.

That said, although the iFit library is extensive, it’s also a little chaotic. The training programs are broken up into collections but the classes aren’t placed in any particular order. For example, if you want to train for a 5K race, you have to click on the home screen, touch “browse” in the library then use the search bar tool to find the 5K program every time you log into iFit. If you save the program as a Favorite, the next class in the same collection will load when you finish, but this only works if you’ve already completed the previous class. You can also schedule any class you want using the calendar feature, but you can only save one workout at a time, which makes this feature feel impractical if you want to do a recovery run and strength train in the same day.

WiFi malfunctions

But the biggest problem I found with the NordicTrack 2450 during my testing was WiFi issues. I had originally planned to test the treadmill for one week. Unfortunately, halfway through, it stopped working while I was asleep. I’m still not entirely sure what happened. All I know is that one day I was running through Iceland with Hannah Eden and the next day the screen was frozen.

After I checked the manual and restarted the machine, it began working again but only in manual mode. I couldn’t get back into my iFit account until a member of the iFit team reset my account and logged me back in remotely from their headquarters in Logan, Utah.

The way it was explained to me is that new machines sometimes have trouble connecting to WiFi right out of the box, and that will shut down the machine. Once I restarted the NordicTrack 2450, everything should have been fine. However, since I had been given a complimentary iFit subscription for the testing, there was no credit card attached to my account so I couldn’t log back in until a live team member worked their magic.

It could be that this wouldn’t happen to a regular customer. However, it’s something to keep in mind. Yes, it was a quick fix once I knew what was wrong, but it took some time to figure out what the problem was.

The Bottom Line

According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, running or jogging just 5 to 10 minutes a day can extend people’s lives by several years. And for many of us, hopping on a treadmill in our own home could make all the difference. There’s a huge rotating touchscreen, an automatic fan system to help you stay cool and a nearly seven-foot running belt that can be folded up and stored to save space when you’ve finished your sweat session.

The NordicTrack 2450 also offers plenty of variety, whether you’re running for 15 or 50 minutes, while the scenic classes are challenging and fun. Plus, there are enough instructors to keep things fresh. And let’s face it, when we’re working out on our own, in our own home, variety really is the spice of life.

