With a budget-friendly price tag, the smallest footprint of all of the models we tested, and a reasonably quiet motor, the Ninja Cold Press Pro is a great way to make juice just for yourself, or to experiment with juicing if you’re not sure you’re ready for a full-scale appliance. While it isn’t the best choice for serving a family or whipping up drinks for brunch or a party, the 16-ounce plastic juice jug with a nifty pour spout has enough for two cups. Whether you share or not is up to you.
What we loved about it
One of the Ninja’s major strengths is that it’s a great way to have your orange juice exactly the way you want it, even if you don’t want it the same way all the time. You can choose between three filters: No Pulp, Some Pulp and Lots of Pulp. The idea of custom levels of pulp — it doesn’t lock you into making your juice entirely free of pulp — is a standout feature.
For those interested in other juices, we found that the Ninja had plenty of power. The stainless steel auger effectively squeezed soft fruits and fibrous ginger alike. The watermelon juice was a lustrous pink, the best from any of the models we tested. The ability to reverse greens and carrot pulp through the auger to ring out more juice was a nice touch. It helped increase the yield and cut down on the foam on top of the vibrant carrot juice.
What we didn’t like about it
All of the juicers we tested required some work ahead of the actual juicing; but the Ninja’s undersized chute required lots of chopping to make sure the chamber didn’t jam with pulp. Leafy greens occasionally got stuck in the same chamber; but it was not hard to dislodge the greens by adding a few apple slices and using the tamper.
The smaller size of the juicer means you’re limited to 16 ounces of juice at a time. So, you might need to rinse out the chamber or empty the juice jug if you’re making orange juice for a household with more than two people. A shield helped guide the pulp into the pulp container; but the angle meant that some drips found the counter.
While the juicer was reasonably easy to clean thanks to dishwasher safe parts, it was difficult to disassemble without juice dripping on the counter before rinsing everything in the sink. Like the NutriBullet, this juicer only has a one-year limited warranty.
How it compares to other juicers we tested
|
The best juicer overall
|
The best budget juicer
|
The best personal juicer
|What we loved about it
|The quietest model we tested was easy to set up and break down. This juicer, with a 10-year warranty on the motor (and two year warranty on parts) produced clean, delicious juice because of a clever screen design.
|The affordable juicer assembles quickly and comes with useful accessories like glass juice containers and freezer trays. The oversized chute and dishwasher safe parts make juicing and clean-up a lot easier.
|The compact, budget-friendly juicer produced bright juice with brilliant color. Three different filters give you options for pulp if you like a bit more body in your orange juice.
|What we didn’t like about it
|You’ll be spending a lot of time with this juicer, prepping ingredients and washing parts by hand. It’s also the heaviest model we tested at just over 18 pounds.
|The vegetable juice was a bit foamy and the pulp is wetter than masticating juicers. The juicer, which was loud enough to make it hard to have a conversation on the turbo setting, also only has a one-year limited warranty.
|The small feed chute means plenty of prep work, lots of peeling and chopping before the juicing can start. Leafy greens occasionally got stuck in the chamber and juice tended to drip on the counter during disassembly.
|Key specs
|16.0” high x 7.8” wide x 8.8” length / 18.2 pounds
|17" high x 6.25" wide x 7” length / 6.9 pounds
|14.17” high x 6.89” wide x 13.78” length / 8.3 pounds
|Price
|$373
|$159
|$129