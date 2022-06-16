With a budget-friendly price tag, the smallest footprint of all of the models we tested, and a reasonably quiet motor, the Ninja Cold Press Pro is a great way to make juice just for yourself, or to experiment with juicing if you’re not sure you’re ready for a full-scale appliance. While it isn’t the best choice for serving a family or whipping up drinks for brunch or a party, the 16-ounce plastic juice jug with a nifty pour spout has enough for two cups. Whether you share or not is up to you.

Ninja Cold Press Pro The best personal juicer Ninja Weighing in at under 7 pounds and small enough to fit neatly on your counter or coffee bar, the quiet and affordable Ninja has three pulp filters that let you produce vibrant, tasty juice —orange, watermelon, mint, and lime were standouts—with as much or as little pulp as you desire. $129 at Amazon

What we loved about it

One of the Ninja’s major strengths is that it’s a great way to have your orange juice exactly the way you want it, even if you don’t want it the same way all the time. You can choose between three filters: No Pulp, Some Pulp and Lots of Pulp. The idea of custom levels of pulp — it doesn’t lock you into making your juice entirely free of pulp — is a standout feature.

For those interested in other juices, we found that the Ninja had plenty of power. The stainless steel auger effectively squeezed soft fruits and fibrous ginger alike. The watermelon juice was a lustrous pink, the best from any of the models we tested. The ability to reverse greens and carrot pulp through the auger to ring out more juice was a nice touch. It helped increase the yield and cut down on the foam on top of the vibrant carrot juice.

What we didn’t like about it

All of the juicers we tested required some work ahead of the actual juicing; but the Ninja’s undersized chute required lots of chopping to make sure the chamber didn’t jam with pulp. Leafy greens occasionally got stuck in the same chamber; but it was not hard to dislodge the greens by adding a few apple slices and using the tamper.

The smaller size of the juicer means you’re limited to 16 ounces of juice at a time. So, you might need to rinse out the chamber or empty the juice jug if you’re making orange juice for a household with more than two people. A shield helped guide the pulp into the pulp container; but the angle meant that some drips found the counter.

While the juicer was reasonably easy to clean thanks to dishwasher safe parts, it was difficult to disassemble without juice dripping on the counter before rinsing everything in the sink. Like the NutriBullet, this juicer only has a one-year limited warranty.

How it compares to other juicers we tested