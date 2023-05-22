For just $6, the MyKimono rotating push whisk is a low-cost, effective and efficient alternative to battery-operated milk frothers and mixers. And in my experience, it does the job as well or even better than fancier and pricier equipment I’ve tried. Lightweight but durable, it’s made of stainless steel with an embedded rivet handle that glides smoothly to spin the wire head for aeration and mixing without spills and splatter. The wire head is flared enough to aerate liquids for maximum frothiness, yet still sized to fit perfectly in mugs or tall smoothie glasses.

This spring mixer can be used on hot or cold liquids and cleans up easily. It’s easy — and at times even fun — to operate, and won’t nick or scratch dishware. Perhaps best of all, it’s completely manual, with no cables, charging cords or batteries to keep track of. You’ll be hard pressed to find another frothing tool for under $10, let alone under $25.

MyKimono Rotating Push Whisk Amazon The stainless steel push whisk has a sleek, all-stainless design and smooth spring action that lets you froth, whisk, and mix items manually with a fraction of the effort. And best of all, it never needs batteries or charging $6 at Amazon

How I found the MyKimono rotating push whisk

I am not a fan of single-use kitchen tools, but I will make an exception if it’s something I use often enough. I use the MyKimono rotating push whisk every day. It wasn’t anything I sought out, but an acquaintance got it in a gift exchange and had no use for it, so I thought I’d give it a try since I start every day with a latte. I was blown away.

Over the years, I’ve experimented with my preferred way to make and drink coffee, and have tried every conceivable method of grinding, brewing, and sipping the stuff. But I eventually settled on making espresso with a moka pot and adding steamed whole milk on top.

The problem is, steamed milk frothers are usually attached to fancy espresso machines. I had neither the interest in one of those nor the counter space for more appliances. I had an Aerolatte battery-operated frother that was another gift, but it was inconsistent and ate through batteries. This manual-powered pump solved all those problems. To operate it, you simply balance it on the tip, whisk-end down in a mug or cup, then press up and down on the handle. This turns the whisk, aerating and frothing the liquid. It’s admittedly more fun than traditional whisking, but also generates a surprisingly more substantial foam, and one that lasted longer than what I had previously generated with battery-powered frothers.

This spring whisk measures 10 inches end to end, and the whisk head is just over 2 inches in diameter, dimensions that enable this tool to be used in the kind of tall travel mugs used for coffee and smoothies. The whisk head and neck are sturdy stainless steel, but while the handle has the same appearance, it’s much lighter so definitely not stainless. That imbalance does help keep this whisk anchored in any cup or bowl its being used in, however.

At $6 on Amazon with free next-day shipping for Amazon Prime members, the MyKimono rotating push whisk is an inexpensive experiment to try if you’re a coffee or smoothie drinker, and also works on eggs and other liquid mixtures.

Why it’s a score

For the price, this little kitchen gadget doesn’t have a lot to prove, but it does plenty. Although in my kitchen it’s a unitasker with only a single purpose, to froth milk for my latter, it also works on anything you need to mix in a jiffy: eggs, matcha, hot chocolate, even pancake mix. The stainless steel whisk head is sturdy enough to stand up to anything you’d manually whisk, but the motion is easier on your wrist than traditional whisking, since it’s up and down like mashing potatoes. While the manufacturer claims you can whip cream with it, I did not attempt it and suspect that’s a pretty intensive task (one better left to an electric mixer).

My main frustration with battery-powered hand frothers is that they eat batteries, and after a few uses, don’t seem to work as powerfully. Even at their peak, though, the foam that those products produce tends to dissipate pretty quickly, while the foam generated by the whisk stays in my mug until the last drop of coffee is gone. That’s likely due to the large whisk head aerating the milk more effectively.

I will also confess to a childlike delight in manually frothing milk with this tool. It’s just fun, and if you have kids, they will want to use this just for kicks. I definitely recommend rinsing it with soapy water immediately after use, because the whisk head does have nooks that can be difficult to clean if residue is allowed to dry on it, and running it through the dishwasher will likely shorten its lifespan.

While this hand-action mixer isn’t a necessity for anyone, it is definitely a great, and much less expensive, alternative to other milk frothing options. I have also read reviews from people saying that it’s a good way to enjoy a homemade latte or smoothie while traveling or camping, which is an intriguing idea because I enjoy camping and hate giving up my daily latte. The whisk is lightweight enough to not add much to a pack. It can be similarly useful if you just have a small living space or are the only household member who enjoys frothed drinks because it won’t take up much space in a drawer. It’s also a more sustainable option, being battery-free.

Proving that sometimes old-fashioned manual labor is best, the MyKimono rotating push whisk is an efficient mixing and frothing tool at an extremely reasonable price point that may even impress coffee nerds.