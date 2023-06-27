The Mac Studio shook up Apple’s desktop lineup in a big way last year, offering true workstation-grade power within a tiny design that isn’t much bigger than the Mac Mini. It’s an excellent combination of form and function for creative professionals and prosumers who are short on space and big on budget, which is why Apple didn’t change it much for 2023 — aside from packing even faster processors inside.

Featuring your choice of Apple’s highest-end M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, the new Mac Studio is, by most measures, the fastest computer we’ve gotten our hands on. It’s a great choice for pros who are long overdue for a new desktop and truly need the power, but is it actually worth a few thousand dollars? I spent several weeks using the new Studio as my main machine for working and creating — and got a deep dive from Apple’s Colleen Novielli and Shelly Goldberg — to answer that question for you.