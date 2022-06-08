At Underscored, we don’t play around when it comes to sleep, and since we all spend a third of our lives sleeping, neither should you. Ensuring a good night’s sleep can require some investment, especially if you’re a particularly finicky sleeper. If you’ve already set up the perfect conditions (mattress/pillows/sheets, eye mask, white noise, blackout curtains and more — you know the drill) and you still find yourself hitting snooze, it might be time to consider an even more holistic sleep routine.

Loftie entered the market with its alarm clock, but now the brand has tackled another oft-overlooked nightstand necessity. As it did with the alarm clock, Loftie has reinvented the humble lamp to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. More than just a sunrise lamp, this upgrade offers a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom.

While the Loftie Lamp won’t be available to the public until later this summer — the first 250 orders will be shipped in August — you can preorder yours now and get $30 off and free shipping. This offer lasts for a limited time, so don’t dilly dally.

Research-based sunrise

Marketed as “your personal sunrise,” the Loftie lamp mimics the sun by easing your body awake each morning. At your desired wake-up time, a soft light ascends the base of the lamp, simulating dawn — a far cry from the blaring noise of most alarms. At the end of the day, you can wind down and disconnect with the receding sunset on the lamp’s base.

Loftie relied on research to determine how to best enhance sleep — and waking hours — with their lamp. A dose of light each morning has been found to reduce sleep inertia (the feeling that makes you want to crawl back into bed) and improve alertness, and at nighttime, a sunset simulation works as a bedtime signal, indicating to the body that it’s time to rest. That means that you’ll feel rested year-round, even on the dreary winter mornings when the sun is barely up.

You can preset wakeup and bedtime hours on the Loftie app, but even without the extra connectivity, the lamp provides various lighting options that you can select with the simple touch of a button.

Unobtrusive aesthetic

Sleep quality is no doubt a high priority, but Loftie also knows the importance of style. The all-white lamp balances a minimalist silhouette with an elegant beauty that matches any bedroom. The base of the lamp is just a few inches across, and the metal-mesh shade is an oblong shape, meaning the lamp doesn’t require much space. Most nightstands will easily be able to stash a glass of water and a book in addition to the lamp. The buttons are located on the back of the lamp, along with the plug and cord, meaning all the functions stay neatly invisible if your table is against the wall.

Besides its multitude of helpful functions, the Loftie lamp sets itself apart from others by not having a bulb. That means you won’t have to search for hard-to-find replacements, but even more importantly, there’s no harsh light that might temporarily blind you. Instead, the light emanates gently from the entire base, and the shade is more aesthetic than functional.

You can easily set the mood with three lighting options: focused reading light, ambient glow or a warm, spa-like reddish tint. Then adjust to your preference: The lamp is dimmable at a dozen different brightness levels. As I tested out the Loftie lamp, the reading light was my most-used feature. When I read before bed, I want just the right amount of light: enough that I don’t have to strain my eyes to see the words, but not too much that my room feels like a hospital hallway. The reading light is a soft, glowy white that illuminates pages perfectly.

More than just a lamp

Disconnecting before bed can help to settle racing thoughts and help you fall asleep, and the Loftie lamp can help you relax with breathwork guidance. If you’ve ever done yoga, you know the importance of mindful breath; this lamp dims and glows in rhythm to keep your inhales and exhales on track.

If you already have the Loftie clock, you’ll be able to unlock even more features by pairing it with the lamp. The two devices coordinate sound and light to create an interconnected sensory experience during wakeup, bedtime, breathwork and more.

Potential downsides

While the Loftie Lamp is a great purchase for anyone who will value its myriad features, there are a couple slight drawbacks. First — and this applies to any sunrise lamp — you only get the benefits of the simulated dawn if your bedroom is dark when you wake up. Since I don’t have blackout curtains and I wake up around eight in the morning, my room is already filled with sunshine. If you have a similar situation, a sunrise lamp might not be worth the extra cost. That said, the Loftie lamp comes with so many additional features it could still be worthwhile.

In terms of the construction of the lamp, the only issue I found is that the cord will occasionally loosen from the plug if the lamp is jostled. I encountered this when I would shift my nightstand a few inches while making my bed, causing the lamp would turn off. Fortunately, there’s an easy fix: All you have to do is plug it in again. It’s worth noting that the lamp hasn’t yet been released to the public — and since Loftie isn’t wont leave loose ends, we trust that its hardware will be sturdier by rollout time.

The bottom line

Overall, the Loftie Lamp is a smart purchase for anyone looking to bring more mindfulness to their daily routines. Loftie makes it easy to disconnect from your phone and feel more rested and relaxed in the morning and at bedtime. Though $229 isn’t cheap, when you consider the features that Loftie offers, it’s quite reasonable — plus, if you pre-order the lamp now, you’ll save $30.