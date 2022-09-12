If you’re a fan of OLED TVs — with their deep blacks and rich colors, perfect for watching movies at home — LG has long been the name to look for. LG’s C line sits in the middle of its OLED offerings and is usually the right mix of features and price for most people who want an OLED TV. Now Samsung, Vizio and Sony all offer TVs using the display technology, and all have some compelling reasons to pick them — but that doesn’t make the LG Evo C2 any less awesome.

The C2 produces an amazing picture, has excellent software and comes with the latest tech to make gamers happy. There’s really little to dislike about this TV and a whole lot that will bring a smile while you’re watching your favorite movies and shows and playing games. While deciding which OLED to get has become harder, you can’t go wrong with the 2022 Evo C2.

What we liked about it

Incredible picture

Michael Gowan/CNN

From the moment I turned on the C2, I knew I was in for a viewing treat. Vibrant reds, yellows, blues and greens jump off the screen. While watching “Elvis,” the bright colors during the King’s comeback special truly pulsed. Its deep blacks and resulting contrast made it easy to make out details in dark scenes — especially helpful when watching episodes of “House of the Dragon” or “The Sandman,” which both frequently take place in low-lit rooms.

I made very few adjustments to get to the picture setting I liked best. Its “AI” settings, which adjust to the room conditions, were far more pleasing to the eye than that of Samsung’s QN90B, another new high-end TV.

One of the knocks against OLEDs versus LEDs is the brightness that OLEDs are capable of, but the C2 is bright enough. While watching in a fairly well-lit room during the daytime, I had no problem making out details, and it was noticeably brighter than the LG C9 I have. But the C2 isn’t as bright as some of the newer OLEDs from other companies — one of the few reasons to look at a different OLED TV.

Great gaming features

The C2 offers all the tech that you want if you’re a gamer with one of the latest game consoles: 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate and auto low-latency mode as well as Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. And all four of its HDMI inputs support version 2.1, meaning they are capable of providing the most fluid gameplay experience possible for those with a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or high-end gaming PC.

But does that really make a difference? Oh, yes. The C2 produced the smoothest, most colorful gameplay I’ve seen on the Xbox Series X. In Forza Horizon 5, the screen kept up with the cars racing at top speeds. In Fortnite, the action was jitter-free and vibrant. It was almost too visually intense.

Fast interface

Michael Gowan/CNN

The C2 runs WebOS, one of the best operating systems for TVs around. And it runs fast on the C2: Apps launch quickly and you can load content within seconds. Samsung’s Tizen OS on the QN90B feels sluggish by comparison.

WebOS is also robust. It has every app I looked for. It offers responsive voice control through Google Assistant or Alexa, both of which are built in. It also can act as a smart home hub to control other connected devices in your house, truly making it the center of your home.

Sizes for any room

The C2 goes smaller and bigger than most other OLED TV lines. LG has increased the available size of the C line each year, and the C2 offers the most options. You can pick from as small as 42 inches ($1,249.99) or as large as 83 inches ($4,999,99). We tested the 65-inch model ($1,899.99). Samsung’s S95B, its OLED option, only comes in 55 inches ($1,699.99) or 65 inches ($2,099.99).

What we didn’t like about it

The stand stinks

Michael Gowan/CNN

When you spend thousands of dollars on a TV, you expect a stand that matches the screen. While the C2’s stand looks slick with its brushed metal finish, it’s just not well thought out. First, it was one of the trickier stands I’ve installed recently and it lacks instructions on how to put it together. But worse, it sticks out in front of the TV, so if you use a soundbar you’ll need to place it a few inches beyond the screen. It also only raises the TV 2.25 inches above the surface, which means a soundbar could block the bottom of the picture. If you get a C2, do yourself a favor and get a different stand or plan to mount it.

Cluttered home screen

While WebOS itself is a robust and fast operating system for the TV, LG has cluttered up the homepage to make it less useful. It has two rows of content above the installed apps, including ads. You can turn off the ads if you dig far enough into the system settings, but there’s not much you can do about the layout of the home screen. In general, the home screen would benefit from fewer distractions and more focus on what you want to do. I found myself turning to voice control more often than usual to overcome the cluttered home screen.

Lackluster audio

While the sound from the TV is much better than older models, it still can’t match the picture quality. The built-in 2.2-channel speakers make it possible to hear dialogue without straining your ears, but the sound lacks much bass. Given the impressive visuals that the screen produces, it would be a shame to miss out on the audio component that creates an encompassing experience. Add a soundbar or, even better, a full home theater setup to complete your home entertainment system.

How it compares

LG C2 OLED Samsung S95B Sizes 83, 77, 65, 55, 47, and 43 inches 65 and 55 inches Dimensions (for 65-inch model) 56.7 x 32.5 x 1.8 inches, 32.6 pounds 56.9 x 32.5 x 1.6 inches, 47.8 pounds Panel type OLED OLED Inputs 4 HDMI 2.1 (one with eARC), 3 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, coaxial antenna 4 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB, Wi-FI, Ethernet, coaxial antenna Outputs Optical digital audio, Bluetooth Optical digital audio, Bluetooth HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Quantum HDR OLED, HDR10+, HLG Audio 2.2 channels, support for Dolby Atmos 2.2 channels, support for Dolby Atmos Price From $1,249 From $1,699

Bottom line

Michael Gowan/CNN

The competition among OLED TVs has improved, but the LG Evo C2 is still among the best TVs you can buy. It has a beautiful picture, the latest tech for gaming consoles and good software running it all. Plus, you can find it in a size that will work for just about any room.

In a few cases, the C2 may not be right for you — especially if you have an extremely bright room and you like to watch during the day. But for almost everyone, the C2 will be a treat for your eyes every time you sit down to watch.