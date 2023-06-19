This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.

Whether they’re everyday glasses or sunglasses, you don’t want to arrive on your vacation to find they’ve been smashed while in transit. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix for traveling with the peace of mind of knowing that won’t happen.

With a budget-friendly price tag and space for up to five pairs of glasses or sunglasses inside, the Five Frame Travel Case from Lens Direct is a good deal. Made of sturdy material and offered in four classic colors, this travel case does not break or bend when pressure is applied, and it’s mostly waterproof as long as it’s not submerged under water.

We took the Five Frame Travel Case on two trips to find out how it works in action — we shoved the case in two different suitcases and a travel backpack to see how it would hold up. Before you buy this travel glasses case for five of your favorite pairs, here’s everything you need to know.