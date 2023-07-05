When you’re packing for vacation and you’re planning to bring lotions, hair care items, sunscreens and other liquids and gels along on your trip, you have several important decisions to make. First, you have to decide if you want to bring travel toiletry items that are TSA-approved 3.4 ounces or less in your carry-on luggage, or if you need to check a bag so you can bring any sized items you want. Once you’ve made that decision, you also need to avoid having your favorite lotions and creams spill inside your luggage after you pack. You can always store your liquids in a travel organizer of some kind, or you can wrap them up in Ziploc bags. That said, there are some products that help to give travelers the peace of mind that they won’t arrive with their favorite lotions all over their clothes. Among those products are the LeakLocks Toiletry Skins, which the brand says can help you avoid wasting your precious liquids — and ruining your clothing and packed items before your trip even begins. How I found LeakLocks Toiletry Skins I found the LeakLocks Toiletry Skins because I’m always looking for ways to avoid travel mishaps like leaks and spills. I also really value bringing my preferred toiletries along on each trip instead of relying on the free toiletries that are typically available in hotels and resorts. That’s why I recently tried them out on my family vacation to the United Kingdom, and I was happy with the experience overall. Not only are these toiletry skins affordable — less than $15 for a set of four — but you can use them on bottles and jars of nearly any size. Why they’re a score One of the major benefits of LeakLock Toiletry Skins is the fact they are made with a universal fit that covers full-sized toiletry items as well as jars and other odd shapes and sizes. I personally used the skins on several full-sized items I packed in my checked luggage, including shampoo, detangler and face lotion, and the skins fit tightly and securely over each of these varying, odd-sized bottles. Since I stay pretty organized when I travel, I put my LeakLock-protected toiletry items inside a clear travel toiletry bag along with things like toothpaste, a toothbrush, deodorant and hand lotion. Since the skins stretch and fit so well on the items I used them on, none of the liquids in my bags leaked during either leg of my trip. Flying knowing that my liquids weren’t going to explode in my bag due to changes in air pressure while in flight was a huge relief. Another plus of LeakLocks is the fact they’re less than $15, so you can get enough for the whole family to protect their liquids without breaking the bank. In each pack, you get four toiletry skins, which are made of durable thermoplastic rubber. Thanks to the flexibility and durability of the material, each LeakLock can stretch up to 10 times its original size while in use while reverting back to its original shape once you arrive at your destination. I appreciate that these toiletry skins allow you to avoid using the small, single-use shampoos and conditioners hotels and resorts typically offer with each stay. I try to avoid single-use plastics when I can, and this reusable product offers another way to do that by bringing my own containers from home. It’s hard to complain about a travel product that’s washable and easy to maintain, reusable and less than $15, but there are a couple downsides to consider with LeakLocks. For starters, LeakLocks may be fairly durable, but some reviewers claim their toiletry skins ripped during use. Though this didn’t happen in our testing, it’s worth keeping in mind. Also keep in mind that the LeakLocks won’t work on every type of bottle — for example, they’re not meant for use on pump top bottles. If you want to bring your own toiletries along on your next vacation but you need to protect your clothing and essentials from liquids in your bags, LeakLocks Toiletry Skins may be exactly what you need. You can score a four-pack of these skins for less than $15, and the fact they’re reusable means you can put them to work for every trip you take. We’ll be taking them along for all kinds of trips to come. Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards currently available.