Our quick take: The Laurel Road High Yield Savings Account combines a high APY with the convenience of online banking. However, the lack of physical branches makes it a tough sell for consumers who routinely need to make cash deposits.

Pros:

Competitive 4.80% APY.

No minimum deposit or monthly maintenance fees.

Deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000.

Cons:

No physical branch locations for cash deposits.

Customer support is limited to five days a week.

Best for: People who want a high-yield savings account from a web-based bank with one of the highest interest rates currently available.

What is the Laurel Road High Yield Savings Account?

Earn 4.80% APY with the Laurel Road high yield savings account. Getty Images

The Laurel Road High Yield Savings Account is an FDIC-insured savings account that offers a competitive interest rate and no monthly fees. As of this writing, the APY is 4.80%, which is one of the highest yields on the market. Interest compounds daily and is paid out monthly.

Further, the Laurel Road High Yield Savings Account has no minimum deposit requirement, making the high APY accessible to most US consumers. The low barrier to entry makes this an excellent savings account for those who don’t mind an online-only banking service.

Laurel Road is an online bank with no physical branches, meaning you can’t make any cash deposits into your account. If you need to deposit cash, you’ll have to deposit it into a another bank account and transfer the funds into your Laurel Road savings account. Alternatively, you can deposit checks into your savings account or mail checks to Laurel Road’s P.O. box. These options may be less than optimal for some customers, though others may not mind it since the APY is so high.

Laurel Road is a subsidiary of KeyBank N.A., an FDIC-insured bank. This account is ideal if you want to maximize your savings and don’t mind some of the inconveniences associated with it.

Advantages of the Laurel Road High Yield Savings Account

Getty Images

The primary advantage of the Laurel Road High Yield Savings Account is the high APY, with no minimum deposit required. Few banks offer a 4.80% APY, making Laurel Road’s savings account an attractive option. Virtually anyone can open a Laurel Road High Yield Savings Account, since there is no minimum balance. Deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000, meaning your money is protected in case of a bank failure.

You can fund your savings account through transfers from another bank, domestic wire transfers, direct deposit or mobile check deposits. You can also mail a check to the bank, though that option may take longer than electronic transfers.

Disadvantages of the Laurel Road High Yield Savings Account

Laurel Road makes it difficult to deposit cash into your savings account. Getty Images

