While the Kitchen SinkShroom stainless steel strainer is by no means the most glamorous kitchen purchase you’ll make, it excels at its basic function, sparing you hassle at the sink and potentially thousands in plumbing repairs. Simple yet durable, the stainless steel plug captures food debris that can clog drains, yet still allows water to flow through even when it gets full, unlike so many other stainers. It’s easy to use, easy to clean, and has a classic look.

This sink strainer fits standard kitchen drains and doesn’t need, or use, any rubber — which tends to degrade over time — for a tight fit. Instead, the rim of the stainless strainer is slightly tapered downward, so water runs off. A perforated black cylinder in the center allows water to pass through even when the strainer is full of food debris, which means you can empty it when it’s full without having to reach your hand into a yucky sink full of dirty water.

The Kitchen SinkShroom solves one of the biggest pet peeves in the kitchen, and your pipes, so it’s a bargain at well under $25.

How I found the Kitchen SinkShroom stainless steel strainer

When I bought an older home (circa 1910), I worried first and foremost about the plumbing. I’d previously owned homes that weren’t as venerable and had substantial issues with the drains. This was not something I cared to repeat. I was especially worried about the bathroom drains because I live with someone who has long, thick hair that accumulates rapidly. Someone told me about a product on Shark Tank called the TubShroom and I decided to try it. The TubShroom collects hair and other things that would otherwise go down the drain, and after a single week of use it had proved its worth. I immediately bought multiple TubShrooms for every bathroom sink.

At the time, my kitchen sink already had a strainer, so I had no reason to replace it. But after it started to fall apart, and I knew it was time to replace it, I spotted the Kitchen SinkShroom in my local Lowe’s and wondered if it could be the same fix for my kitchen that the TubShroom had been for the bathrooms.

Spoiler alert: It was. I have a double stainless steel kitchen sink, and I cook a lot. One of my biggest pet peeves is a backed-up drain. Both previous strainers had the same issue: Whenever they got full of food and other debris and needed to be emptied, water would accumulate in the sink, leaving me with the disgusting dilemma of how to remove and empty it without letting the food bits floating in the water go down the drain. It was a lose-lose situation. I’d have to resort to reaching into the greasy, dirty water to remove the strainer and swap in a plug, clean the strainer, then replace it to let the water in the sink drain, then clean the strainer again. Just…yuck.

Previous strainers also tended to accumulate rotting food debris in a slimy coating that was not easy to clean. In contrast, the Kitchen SinkShroom miraculously never backs up a sink. Water always flows through, even when the strainer is full of food debris. Plus, it’s easy to empty and food doesn’t stick to the stainless steel surface. And because it sells for just $9.98 on Amazon with free next-day shipping for Amazon Prime members — it is a true bargain for a tool that eliminates a common kitchen problem..

Why it’s a score

There’s a reason the Kitchen SinkShroom stainless steel strainer has won several design awards. It fits standard kitchen sink drains, and is easy to place: Just set it in the drain and let it do its thing. Aesthetically, it’s classic, stainless steel with a black core, so it will match most kitchen decor. It’s got an even lower profile than the curved, shiny bathroom SinkShroom. Blending in is the whole idea — you don’t even know the Kitchen SinkShroom strainer is there, quietly solving a problem, not causing any.

Functionally, I have not found any food or scraps that will clog this strainer. It catches everything neatly and is large enough that I don’t even need to empty it on a daily basis. However, doing so is easy: just grasp the protruding black center and tap the strainer upside-down against the side of the trash can. The food debris falls out, and you never have to dirty your hands. You can rinse the strainer with clean water if you want, but the stainless steel resists mold and won’t hold odors so this isn’t really necessary.

The holes in the SinkShroom strainer are sized to trap pretty much any food debris that could cause a clog in your pipes. Something tiny, like espresso grounds, will pass through, and of course it won’t stop oil or other liquids that should not be going down your drains, but it catches everything it should. I will also note that this product is not a sink stopper, although you can purchase one that comes with a stopper if you want to occasionally plug up your sink for dishwashing or other purposes.

I’ve noticed that since I switched to the SinkShroom strainer, my sink is cleaner overall. That’s because it’s no longer filling up with dirty water that leaves greasy film behind. Not having to wait for a sink to slowly drain or plunge my hands into hot, dirty water has been a huge relief, and I have a feeling that, unlike my previous strainers, this one is going to last for a long time.

Bottom Line

It’s always nice when a product comes along and fixes a minor annoyance you had, but may not have paid a lot of attention to. And that’s exactly what the Kitchen SinkShroom stainless steel strainer does. It makes life just a little bit easier and provides peace of mind that my pipes are free from clogs. Plus, it makes cleaning my sink even easier and keeps my hands free from leftover kitchen gunk. And for under $10, who wouldn’t appreciate that?