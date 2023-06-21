Picture this: you’re cozied up next to a crackling campfire with the electric swirl of the Milky Way dancing overhead. You have on your best down jacket, your toastiest thermals and your arm around your boo, but the chill of the cold, hard ground still seeps into your bones. My friends, the Kelty Low Loveseat is here to save the day.

Made of durable 600-denier poly fabric, this quilted marvel has revolutionized the way I kick back on car camping trips and at music festivals, because of its ease of setup, perfectly-sized drink holders and superior comfort. It takes the traditional “one chair to rule them all” approach, in which everyone is left fending for themselves, and creates a snuggly, communal atmosphere for you, your bae, a friend or even a pup.

I’ve had the Kelty Low Loveseat for two years, and I’ve tested it in sunshine, rain and high winds. It’s come along to Lightning in a Bottle, a family reunion and numerous trips to the High Sierra. Let’s dig into what makes this product so much more than your ordinary camp chair.